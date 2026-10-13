‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ drops first poster as Netflix reveals trailer release date and time

The prequel stars Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, with a theatrical release planned ahead of its Netflix debut

The world of 'Narnia' will soon open its gates. Back in 2018, Deadline reported that C. S. Lewis' saga had found a new home on Netflix. Now, after 8 years, fans will have their first glimpse. In a recent post, the streaming service released the first-ever poster for its adaptation with the release date and the time of the first trailer drop. The adaptation titled 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' is directed by 'Barbie' fame Greta Gerwig. The teaser poster features two characters: Fledge, the Flying Horse, and Aslan, with his glorious mane in the background. The text overlay reads, "A Universe Begins." The writing could refer to the start of what Netflix hopes will be a successful franchise.

A still from 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' — (Image Source: Netflix | PETER MOUNTAIN))

The caption seems intended for fans. "Narnia is never far for those who believe," the caption reads. The post states that the trailer will drop on Tuesday, October 13. The series' official website mentions the exact times. The trailer will release at 2 pm ET in the US. It will be out at 11 AM US Pacific Time, 12 PM US Mountain Time, 1 PM US Central Time, and 7 PM in the UK. The movie will be out on February 12, 2027, and on Netflix on April 2, 2027. Though the series has been adapted previously, this is the first time Lewis' novel 'The Magician's Nephew' is coming to life. It is the prequel to the main series and features the creation of Narnia.

Greta Gerwig attends the "Jay Kelly" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFI)

David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell are headlining the cast alongside Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and more. Gerwig has long been fascinated by the novel. "I was a child when I first read 'The Magician's Nephew', and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," Gerwig shared. "I didn't know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis's 'The Chronicles of Narnia', I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe were available to everyone, even ordinary people like me. ... It transformed me."

A BTS from 'Narnia' set — (Image Source: Netflix | PETER MOUNTAIN)

The 'Barbie' director is grateful for the chance of bringing her vision to the world. "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary, and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," she shared. Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, and Gerwig are producing the movie. Patricia Whitcher, Douglas Gresham, and Melvin Adams for the C. S. Lewis Estate have been billed as executive producers.