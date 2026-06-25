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Does ‘Supergirl’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what to know before watching James Gunn's new DC movie

The film stars Milly Alcock, who takes on the role of Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El taken from the 'Supergirl' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @dcofficial)
A screengrab of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El taken from the 'Supergirl' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @dcofficial)

With ‘Supergirl’ set to arrive in theaters on June 26, many fans are asking an important question before they even buy a ticket: Is there anything worth sticking around for after the movie ends? Marvel has helped turn post-credit scenes into a pop culture phenomenon, and other studios have followed suit over the years. So, moviegoers preparing to watch ‘Supergirl’ may be surprised by the latest reports surrounding the film. According to multiple attendees who recently saw the movie during press screenings, ‘Supergirl’ does not contain any extra scenes after the main story concludes. Reports indicate there is no bonus footage during the middle of the credits and nothing waiting at the very end either. In other words, once the movie ends, it is actually over. For some fans, that news may come as a bit of a shock.

After all, ‘Supergirl’ is not arriving as a standalone project. The film is part of the new DC Universe being overseen by DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have already mapped out several future projects. That fact alone led many viewers to assume there would be at least one small tease hinting at what comes next. But the film appears to have taken a different approach. If the reports prove accurate when the film officially premieres, audiences will not find a hidden scene introducing another hero, setting up a future crossover, or dropping clues about the next chapter in the DCU. Everything the filmmakers wanted to communicate is contained within the movie itself. For theatergoers, that means there is no need to stay glued to their seats while the credits roll. 

A screengrab of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El taken from 'Supergirl' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A screengrab of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El taken from the 'Supergirl' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

However, one important detail has caused some fans to remain skeptical about the reports from advance screenings. Back in May, director Craig Gillespie spoke to Collider about the project and revealed that the movie's runtime is just under 110 minutes, including credits. During the conversation, he was also asked about a possible post-credit scene. His response was short but interesting: “I can’t tease that, sorry.” So, some moviegoers are approaching the early screening reports with caution. Studios occasionally alter advance screenings shown to members of the press, especially when they are trying to avoid surprises from leaking online before the opening weekend. However, there is currently no evidence confirming that has happened with ‘Supergirl’.

The film stars Milly Alcock, who first gained attention through her performance in the HBO fantasy drama ‘House of the Dragon’. In ‘Supergirl’, she takes on the role of Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. The movie arrives under the direction of Gillespie, whose previous credits include ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Cruella’. The film draws inspiration from the comic series ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. The source material offered readers a tougher, more battle-worn version of Kara. After her super-powered Kryptonian dog, Krypto, is poisoned by a dangerous space pirate, she joins forces with a young girl named Ruthye (Eve Ridley). Together, they set out across the galaxy in search of the person responsible.

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