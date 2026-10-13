Jeremy Renner confirms Hawkeye is out of ‘Doomsday’ with a cheeky warning for MCU: ‘The Avengers will...’

Jeremy Renner says Marvel didn’t call him for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ but is excited for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to return to theaters

Every Marvel fan is currently looking forward to 'Avengers: Doomsday.' The movie promises to bring several fan favorites together in one epic saga. Many beloved superheroes, Captain America, the X-Men cast, and more have been confirmed, but some names remain under wraps. A glaring absence from the confirmed list is Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), an original Avenger, whose story after 'Endgame' continues in 'Hawkeye.' The 2021 series ended with Clint and Kate defeating Fisk. Clint returns to his wife while Kate takes on the Hawkeye moniker after proving herself as the original Avenger's partner. Narratively, nothing stops Clint from returning to 'Doomsday,' but according to Jeremy Renner, the arrow-wielding Hawkeye will remain absent from the saga's next chapter.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in a still from 'Avengers: Endgame (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

In a recent interview at Comic Con Liverpool, the actor confirmed that Marvel did not approach him for the movie. “No, no, no, no. Not in that one. Doomsday, I’m not in, so The Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… they didn’t call me, so it’s their fault they’re going to lose.” For those unaware, Hawkeye also did not appear in 'Infinity War,' which famously ended with half the world disappearing, including Spider-Man. Hawkeye was not present in that installment, and Renner suggested history will repeat itself and the superhero team will fail again. Renner has previously starred as Hawkeye in 'The Avengers,' 'Avengers: Age of Ultron,' and 'Endgame.' He has also made a cameo in Marvel ventures like 'Thor' and 'Captain America: Civil War.'

even hawkeye knows the avengers lose when he's not in the movie😭 #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/i81g9ewvti — em | doomsday era (@drdoomarchive) October 11, 2026

Renner might be keeping details about his role under wraps on Marvel's instructions. Actors like Andrew Garfield have done this in the past to prevent audiences from guessing the storyline. Renner also said "that one" in the interview, which implies he might be appearing in another Marvel project, probably 'Secret Wars,' the follow-up to 'Doomsday.' Marvel is pulling all the stops to make ' Doomsday' a blockbuster. Hence, it doesn't seem likely that they will leave out such a major player.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in a still from 'Hawkeye' (Image Source: Disney+)

Additionally, after a past dispute, Renner has publicly warmed to the idea of returning to Marvel. “I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,” Renner told Empire. “I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’], and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.” Therefore, a reunion should be on the cards in 'Doomsday' or 'Secret Wars.' In the recent interview, he also expressed excitement about Endgame re-releasing in theaters. Ultimately, whether he appears in 'Doomsday' will become clear on December 18, when the movie hits theaters.