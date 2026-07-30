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When does ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ premiere? Release date, time and how to watch Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark+ series

A first-ever limited series from Hallmark+ will feature Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Forster in lead roles.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ featuring Lacey Chambert (Cover Image Source: Hallmark Media | Photo By Unai Mateo)
A still from ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ featuring Lacey Chambert (Cover Image Source: Hallmark Media | Photo By Unai Mateo)

Lacey Chabert will soon appear in Hallmark’s first-ever limited series, ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea.’ The much-awaited title is set to premiere on July 30. Filmed in Paris, France, Lacey will play Chelsea Martin opposite Scott Michael Foster. The Head of Programming at Hallmark Media, Michelle Vicary, described the story while expressing her excitement about the release. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along on Chelsea’s journey of self-discovery, healing and—of course—unforgettable romance,” she said. She added, “We know Lacey will bring a warmth and authenticity that will draw viewers into Chelsea’s world as she goes down this exciting path that ultimately leads her to the love she didn’t know she was looking for.”

A still from ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ featuring Lacey Chambert (Image Source: Hallmark Media | Photo By: Unai Mateo)
A still from ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ featuring Scott Michael Foster (Image Source: Hallmark Media | Photo By: Unai Mateo)

After the premiere on July 30, fans can stream the first two episodes. The following episodes will be aired weekly on Thursday on the platform. The limited series episode 3 will air on August 6, followed by episode 4 on August 13, and episode 5 on August 20. The final and sixth episode will air on August 27. Based on Jenn McKinlay’s novel of the same name, the series features Chelsea Martin (played by Lacey), a career-driven nonprofit executive, traveling to Paris. Her companion for the journey is rival-turned-ally Jason Knightley (played by Scott Michael Foster). The two are on their way to secure a major donation.

Things get interesting after Chelsea comes across an emotional message from her late mother and a gentle push from her sister Annabelle (played by Rebecca Hanssen). As a result, she reconnects with three former romantic connections. The series features eye-pleasing hills of Ireland, incredible scenes from Paris, and vineyards of Spain as Chelsea explores her past romance. Lacey has been part of numerous renowned projects including ‘Crossword Mystery’, ‘The Wedding Veil’, ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny’, ‘Family Guy’, and more. ​Along with Lacey and Scott, the Hallmark+ series will also feature cast members including Barbara Niven, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Hanssen, Stephen Hagan, Julien Marlon Samani, Alejandro Albarracín, and more. 

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