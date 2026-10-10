Does ‘Other Mommy’ have a post-credits scene? Runtime and whether to stay after the movie

‘Other Mommy’ follows Bela as an entity resembling her mother tries to persuade her to let it into her heart.

A mother’s face becomes a source of danger for Bela in ‘Other Mommy’. Jessica Chastain plays Ursula, Bela’s mother, and the entity that copies her appearance. Arabella Olivia Clark plays the child, who encounters the creature in her bedroom closet. It offers the attention and protection she wants from her mother, then repeatedly asks permission to enter her heart.

The request conceals an attempt to possess Bela’s body. As the creature begins threatening the rest of the family, her parents try to escape it with her. Directed by Rob Savage, the film adapts Josh Malerman’s novel ‘Incidents Around the House’. It opened in US theaters on October 9, with Jay Duplass also starring as Bela’s father.

How long is the ‘Other Mommy’?

‘Other Mommy’ runs 93 minutes, or one hour and 33 minutes. It carries an R rating. Yes, the film has a post-credits scene, so viewers should stay after the main story ends. The additional moment appears at the very end of the credits, meaning anyone leaving during the credits roll will miss it.

‘Other Mommy’ post-credit scene, explained

The film ends with Bela and her father laughing together, while Ursula remains unhappy. Defeating the entity has not resolved her feelings about motherhood or the problems in her marriage. Other Mommy briefly reappears, looks directly into the camera and shushes the audience. The gesture comes after the family believes the creature has gone for good. Its appearance suggests the entity may still be around despite that apparent resolution. However, the scene does not show another confrontation with Bela or establish what happens next to her family.

That distinction matters because Bela does not surrender her body to the Other Mommy in the film. She resists the entity by accepting that her parents have flaws and cannot always protect her. The post-credits appearance does not depict that outcome being reversed.

‘Other Mommy’ is now playing in US theaters.