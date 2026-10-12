‘Miami Vice ’85’ reveals Michael B. Jordan's first look with exciting update

The upcoming crime reboot 'Miami Vice '85' offers a first glimpse of two Miami detectives, bringing back the iconic series’ mix of crime and glamour.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are bringing two iconic undercover detectives back to the screen in 'Miami Vice ’85' reboot. Jordan plays Ricardo Tubbs, while Butler stars as Sonny Crockett. First-look images of Jordan and Butler have surfaced as filming has started. 'Miami Vice ’85' takes inspiration from the original series’ pilot episode and first season. Set in mid-1980s Miami, the film follows vice detectives Crockett and Tubbs as they go undercover to infiltrate criminal organizations operating across southern Florida. Their work places them inside dangerous networks, where they must navigate the criminal underworld while gathering information to bring down illegal operations.

The story returns to the contrast that defined the original show: Miami’s glamorous nightlife on one side and its violent criminal activity on the other. The period setting also gives the filmmakers room to recreate the fashion, cars, and visual atmosphere associated with the decade. The original television series featured Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs.

Although the story is set in Miami, filming preparations have also taken place outside Florida, including at Preakness Shopping Center in Wayne, New Jersey. Filming began in Wayne, New Jersey, where the crew transformed part of the Preakness Shopping Center into a streetscape resembling 1980s Miami. Retro storefronts, period signage, and palm trees helped recreate the look of the era. New York City and Miami are also listed as filming locations for the production.

Michael B. Jordon's first-look image from 'Miami Vice '85' (Image Source: Instagram | @miamivice85)

The choice of locations gives the production flexibility to recreate the period setting while shooting in different cities. The original 'Miami Vice' became closely associated with South Florida’s streets, waterfronts, and distinctive architecture.

Returning to Miami for the reboot can help connect the new film to that visual identity, while the New Jersey sets allow the crew to build specific period environments. The film is being made for IMAX, with director Joseph Kosinski bringing his experience with large-scale action productions to the project. His previous work includes 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'F1,' both known for their immersive visual approach.

Alongside Jordan and Butler, the cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, Andre Holland, and Michael Irby. John Leguizamo’s involvement is particularly notable because he previously appeared in the original 'Miami Vice' television series. He joins the reboot alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, bringing an existing connection to the franchise. The rest of the ensemble includes several familiar faces, although detailed character information for many supporting actors has not yet been disclosed.

Austin Butler's first-look image from 'Miami Vice '85' (Image Source: Instagram | @miamivice85)

Dan Gilroy is writing the screenplay based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft. Kosinski and Dylan Clark serve as producers, while Universal Pictures is handling the release. 'Miami Vice ’85' is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028. Jordan won the Best Actor Oscar for 'Sinners' in March. He is also directing and starring in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' opposite Adria Arjona. Butler, meanwhile, is set to appear in A24’s 'Enemies,' co-starring Jeremy Allen White.