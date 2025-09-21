‘Dancing with the Stars’ revives its podcast after 6 years, and the host pick couldn’t be more perfect

A season 33 winner takes the mic in the ‘DWTS’ official podcast, teasing behind-the-scenes surprises and backstage drama.

Just as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ prepares to twirl back onto television for its 34th season, the franchise is spinning off into the podcast world once again. And this time, it will be led by one of its own champions, as reported by 6abc. Joey Graziadei, who danced his way to victory in Season 33 alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson, has officially been named the host of the ‘Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast.’ The new series is produced by BBC Studios. It promises to give fans a fresh perspective on the long-running competition, offering behind-the-scenes access that viewers don’t get to see on television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Listeners can look forward to exclusive cast interviews, expert breakdowns of weekly performances, insider commentary, and special guest appearances from past and present stars of the ballroom. The podcast is being positioned as the go-to space for fans who want to extend their ‘DWTS’ experience beyond Tuesday night episodes. In a statement, Graziadei expressed his excitement about stepping into his new role. "I couldn't be more excited and honored to be joining the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ team in this new way, bringing audiences exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

He added, "I have so many great memories from my time competing (and winning didn't hurt), so I can't think of a better way to connect with contestants and bring deeper conversations and fun moments to the podcast space." Graziadei, 30, first captured national attention as the lead on Season 28 of ‘The Bachelor,’ where he met and proposed to fiancée Kelsey Anderson. The couple’s relationship quickly became one of Bachelor Nation’s most celebrated love stories, and Graziadei’s popularity eventually earned him a spot on ‘DWTS.’ Paired with Jenna Johnson in Season 33, Graziadei charmed audiences week after week with his athleticism, growth, and graceful moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

By the season finale, he was holding the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Today, Graziadei and Anderson reside in Los Angeles, balancing their busy careers with frequent travel. Despite their on-the-go lifestyle, the couple has described having a home base as a grounding force. “I feel like every time we come here, we have that feeling of relief,” Graziadei told 'On The Red Carpet'. “Like, wow, it’s actually nice that this is our home.” Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the hit competition has branched into the podcast world, according to Deadline. The franchise last launched an official podcast in 2019, hosted by former pro dancer Kym Herjavec.

Since then, several independent podcasts have emerged to cover the series, including Cheryl Burke’s 'S*x, Lies and Spray Tans', which wrapped in 2024. The ‘Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast’ will launch on September 18, just two days after the new season kicks off. Episodes will be available on Disney+, Hulu, and major podcast platforms. It ensures accessibility for both casual viewers and die-hard fans. Meanwhile, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 premieres September 16 on ABC and Disney+. With a new slate of celebrities ready to test their moves on the ballroom floor, Graziadei’s podcast will debut at the perfect time to capture all the backstage buzz.