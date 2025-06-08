Turns out winning 'DWTS' doesn’t mean more money — Jenna Johnson says it's 'just a cute trophy...'

Jenna Johnson has to be one of the most beloved dance pros on 'Dancing with the Stars.' Johnson, who first joined DWTS in Season 18 as a troupe member, became a professional partner on the show in Season 23 and went on to win the Mirrorball trophy twice. Admired for her powerful choreography, Johnson recently opened up about how participants on the show are paid. Not only that, she even spilled the beans on how they can earn an additional bonus along the way.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson perform at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards LA 2025 (Image Source: Getty Images| IATSE Local 706)

On the June 2 episode of 'The Morning After' podcast, 31-year-old Johnson opened up about the financial side of 'Dancing with the Stars,' revealing a surprising detail: winners don't earn more money. When asked by host Kelly Stafford if contestants get paid more for winning, Johnson responded, "No." Stafford pressed, "What do you mean you don't get paid more?" to which Johnson clarified, "Not if you win. So, whoever makes it to the finale, you all get paid up until then, and you do get a nice bonus," as per People.

Johnson further explained that even contestants eliminated early are "guaranteed until a certain number of weeks," but added, "I think there are different contracts, so I can't speak for everybody." Johnson also explained how one can earn a bonus on 'Dancing with the Stars,' saying, "So if you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing. And you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale." She also clarified there’s no major cash prize for winning, revealing, "If you win, it's not like you win a million dollars and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together."

Notably, after Robert Irwin was announced as a contestant for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34, he was seen with Johnson at the 'Hulu Gets Real' media mixer. When asked by TV Insider if this meant she would be paired with Irwin, Johnson said, “I don’t know. [But] I would love to! We'll see. I think that he’s the best candidate to be on the show. I'm excited to watch his journey."

Johnson added, looking forward to the fall season, "I think especially after last season, there is so much excitement and hype. I hope that with Robert being announced, even more celebrities will want to do the show.” Johnson further shared what's currently keeping her busy, as she revealed, "I now have some time at home. I'm so happy to be with my son. I'm doing some work things with Val, too." Her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, a fellow 'DWTS' pro, recently wrapped the reality series Got to Get Out.

While talking about the experience, Chmerkovskiy joked, "That I’m not as fast as I thought I was at running," adding, "I think there’s an opportunity to get to know me outside of the ballroom. So, they do. They get to know me in the kitchen and through casual conversation." When asked which 'Get Out cast members might do well on 'DWTS,' he replied, "Dancing is a very different format," but added, "I think Cynthia [Bailey] would do well on 'Dancing with the Stars.' Spencer Pratt would be really funny."