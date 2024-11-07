With 'The Bachelor' universe floundering, ABC has the perfect solution in Charles Ling

Charles Ling deserves every bit of his newfound stardom, as seen by his humble response to it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Charles Ling stood out as a potential 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant when Joan Vassos was presented with 24 outstanding single men in the first season of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. He'd be a great substitute for Gerry Turner on 'The Golden Bachelor', as he didn't win Joan over.

From 'The Golden Bachelorette' with Joan, Charles L, a 66-year-old retired financial analyst from Malvern, Pennsylvania, was clearly a fan favorite. Charles L's elimination in Week 4 of 'The Golden Bachelorette' sparked calls for ABC to appoint him as the next Golden Bachelor, owing to his brilliant presence, from seeing the Bachelor Mansion's kitchen to causing Joan and the cast (and the rest of America) to cry at the story of his late wife's passing.

Charles L ready to jump back into dating pool following 'The Golden Bachelorette' elimination

In the November 6 episode of Men Tell All, Charles L made his way up to the hot seat. The former NFL player and ABC host, Jesse Palmer, did not take offense when Charles L acknowledged that he had no idea who Jesse was before he appeared on the show.

Charles L expressed his gratitude to the guys and Joan for making his time on the show so memorable. His daughter, who was present, complimented her father on his "newfound confidence."

She mentioned that Charles L was having a great time dancing in the center of the dance floor at a wedding they just attended. To prove it, there was a video!

According to Charles L, he's prepared to date again. At first, he wasn't sure how his girls would feel about him dating again. However, his family showed him a lot of affection and helped him move on when his wife passed away. Before someone in the crowd got up to declare that Charles L ought to be the next Golden Bachelor, he stated, "I hope that one day I will meet that lucky one out there."

If not, her mother is single, she said.

Charles L considering leading 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his elimination, Charles L declared that he would "consider" the chance if it were presented to him, confirming his desire to be the next Golden Bachelor. "Oh, boy. It is a new idea to me. Let me see. If the opportunity knocks on my door, I’ll consider," he remarked.

He also discussed how 'The Golden Bachelorette' has influenced his dating style, telling the source that the show was really helpful, stating: "I would say it has changed a lot. Before the program, I was kind of in a mood of being sad, also being not sure what to do, and also worried what my family or friends would think of me if I move in that direction. However, during the program, when I had a lot of conversations with Joan and other people in our group, we all feel like it’s okay to be sad, but also, it’s okay to get out of your boundary and move on with your life. We deserve to seek our happiness ourselves."

Fans of the program would definitely love to see Charles L get an opportunity to discover love for himself on television in the upcoming season, which is explained by this sort of perspective.

Charles L would become the first Asian American male lead for the Bachelor franchise

Charles L would be the first Asian male lead in the 22-year history of 'The Bachelor' franchise if he were to become the next Golden Bachelor. Additionally, because ABC recently aired its first season with an Asian American Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, who led Season 21, it would be appropriate for him to be the Season 2 Golden Bachelor.

"Culturally, we sometimes doubt. ‘If I do this, what will other people think about it? If I want to step out of this sad circle or boundary and seek another chance of love … What will my friends think about it?'" Charles L explained to NBC why he first found it difficult to communicate his emotions on 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

“It seems we care more about others’ feelings than my own to begin with.”

He added, “During the first or second day, I think that quite a few of us hesitated. We asked ourselves, ‘Should I really go out and tell my whole story? But as we started, and as we continued, we felt like it’s OK to say it aloud … It’s OK to cry sometimes. People will pat your shoulder and say, ‘Charles, it’s OK. We are so sorry.’”

