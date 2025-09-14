From $125K signing bonuses to weekly pay bumps — insider reveals 'DWTS' salaries for pros and their partners

As 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 gears up for its return on September 16, insiders spill the tea on how much contestants and dancers really earn

With the announcement of its celebrity contestants, 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is gearing up for a magnificent Tuesday, September 16 debut. With a diverse mix from sports, acting, and influencing fields, fans are already rooting for their favorites. However, one question still stands and that is about the salaries of the participants and dance pros. So, if you are also wondering about the same, this piece of news is just for you.

(L-R) A syill of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli from Instagram (Image source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

On 'Dancing With the Stars,' celebrity pay is reportedly based on a sliding scale depending on how many weeks they remain in the competition. Since Season 28, finalists could earn a maximum of $295,000, down from the previously reported maximum of $345,000. Historically, each celebrity started with a $125,000 signing bonus covering rehearsals and the first two weeks, with additional pay increasing by week of $10,000 for weeks 3–4, $20,000 for weeks 5–6, $30,000 for weeks 7–8, and $50,000 for semifinals or finals. It’s unclear how these amounts were adjusted after the pay cut, as per Daily Express US.

The sliding pay scale on the dancing show appears to remain in effect, as Season 33 champion Jenna Johnson revealed on 'The Morning After' podcast, "Whoever makes it to the finale, you all get paid up until then. And you do get a nice bonus." She added, "If you win, it's not like you get a million dollars. You're just getting a cute trophy together," mentioning that early exits are still "guaranteed" pay for a certain number of weeks. Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe also confirmed on the Trading Secrets podcast that there was more money per episode until the final, with all finalists earning the same, though she indicated that signing bonus amounts may vary.

Johnson further explained, "You get a bonus every week that you make it. The final four are in the final episode; they all get paid the same. But your signing bonus, I think you can negotiate a bit." She then added that professional dancers also receive paychecks, but "everyone makes different amounts," and salaries depend on seniority, with everyone having "different contracts." While exact figures for pros haven't been confirmed, it's been reported that they can start at $1,200–$1,600 per episode.

Reportedly, 'Good Morning America' announced the full 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast, revealing celebrity contestants and their pro partners. Joining previously announced Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jenn Affleck are nine more celebrities, including Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap), Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World), Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, and former Conan announcer Andy Richter, bringing '90s nostalgia, talk-show flair, and athletic talent to the season, as per Entertainment Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

'DWTS' Season 34 will also introduce a new pro dancer, Jan Ravnik, known for his work on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, joining the ballroom after Ezra Sosa was promoted last season. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as hosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough back on the judging panel.