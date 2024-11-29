Joey Graziadei's fiance Kelsey Anderson faces bombshell accusation

'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderson celebrates Thanksgiving with Joey Graziadei

'The Bachelor' stars Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei have yet to marry, but they've already become the subject of a series of shocking speculations. Kelsey recently shared a heartwarming TikTok video with her fiance, Joey, as they celebrate Thanksgiving together. However, the comment section quickly filled with criticism, as her detractors launched hateful and damaging accusations.

While many gushed over the duo's romance, a critic claimed that she saw Kelsey with another guy. The comment reads, "The fact I saw Kelsey all over a guy outside the soho house a few weeks ago in nyc😂." Another critic notably agreed and claimed that her friend saw the same. Kelsey has yet to respond to the cheating accusations, but it appears she has been thriving in her romantic relationship with Joey. The ABC show stars have recently celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship. Kelsey penned a heartfelt tribute to Joey, calling him " the man of my dreams." She also appreciated Joey's love, and support and the way he made her brighter.

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei shades his fiancée Kelsey Anderson

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei has recently won'DWTS' Season 33, and when he was asked if he wants to see his fiancée Kelsey Anderson compete on the ABC show, he took a playful dig at her. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Joey claimed that he would love to see Kelsey giving a shot at dancing.

However, he further noted that Kelsey could not win the competition. He shared, "I do not think she would do well, and she'd be the first person to admit that, but I didn't think I was going to do well and we're here now." He added, "So, you got to try it." He also claimed that Kelsey's only perfect dance partner would be Val Chmerkovskiy.

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei put their wedding plans on hold amid split rumor

'The Bachelor' stars Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei's wedding seemed long-awaited as they are yet to announce the date. The couple has enjoyed a whirlwind year of romance, seemingly thriving in both their financial situation and growing popularity. They have since traveled together and launched their line of athleisure clothing.

The duo had to put their wedding plans on hold because of Joey's 'DWTS' fueling split rumors. However, both Kelsey and Joey have continuously slammed the split rumors with a series of cozy photos and videos. Additionally, fans could expect the ABC show stars' wedding in 2025 as Joey has wrapped up filming the dance competition.

Did Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei move in together?

'The Bachelor' stars Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei have recently shown their commitment to each other by taking the big step of moving in together. The couple took the huge step to move into an entirely new city. Joey was previously staying at Kelsey's New Orleans apartment alongside her roommates due to her lease.

Additionally, it was easy for Joey to move in with Kelsey in her apartment, as he had recently relocated from Hawaii and stayed at his sister's place in Philadelphia before his 'The Bachelor' gig. However, as the lease is over now, Kelsey and Joey have moved to Los Angeles and often share glimpses of their new place and adventure in their social media posts.