Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson's wedding plans on hold amid backlash and dance moves

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged during 'The Bachelor' 2024 Finale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are delaying their wedding plans! Joey and Kelsey who got engaged during the thrilling finale of 'The Bachelor' Season 28 recently faced immense backlash due to their awkward living situation.

For the unversed, Joey recently moved into Kelsey's New Orleans residence but it was not just the two of them living in the house. The pair shared the house with Kelsey's roommates. And now, the pair has relocated to Los Angeles since Joey is competing on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 alongside his partner Jenna Johnson.

During an interview with US Weekly, Joey who is a former tennis coach revealed that he and his fiancée Kelsey have halted their wedding preparations because Joey is busy showing off his dance moves on the ABC dance show 'DWTS’.

“I think really right now our goal is to get through this dancing. Get settled where we’re gonna be living next. And then it’s gonna be to figure out a date, figure out location, get everything kind of cleaned up a little bit," Joey told the media outlet.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Joey Graziadei wants a long engagement

During Season 28 of 'The Bachelor', Joey Graziadei expressed his desire for a two to three-year engagement. So it seems like Joey and Kelsey are taking their own sweet time for their wedding and they are in no rush to walk down the aisle soon.

This delay in their wedding preparations can also help Joey and Kelsey gain a better understanding of each other. The two of them can travel the world and explore places before taking the next big step in their relationship.

'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderson supports her fiancé Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS' Season 33

Since 'The Bachelor' Season 28 came to an end, Joey Graziadei and his partner Kelsey Anderson have been focusing on their professional careers as social media influencers. At the moment, Joey is one of the participants in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33.

During the premiere of 'DWTS' Season 33, Kelsey played the role of a perfect fiancée as she cheered for Joey and his dancing partner Jenna from the audience. It appears that Kelsey is very secure when it comes to her relationship with Joey. Kelsey is also friends with two of Joey's exes including Charity Lawson and Daisy Kent. It's very evident that there are good friends and there is no bad blood between them.