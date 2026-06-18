Who is Guillermo Rodriguez? ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 welcomes Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick

A familiar late-night TV face is stepping into a whole new spotlight. Can Guillermo Rodriguez surprise everyone on the ballroom floor?

Guillermo Rodriguez is trading celebrity interviews and late-night laughs for ballroom rehearsals. The longtime fan favorite from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ has officially joined the lineup for Season 35 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’. For many television fans, Rodriguez hardly needs an introduction. For more than two decades, he has been one of the most recognizable faces associated with Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. While he began his journey far from the spotlight, he eventually became one of the program’s most beloved personalities. Now he is taking on a completely different challenge. The announcement places Rodriguez among the latest celebrities preparing to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

While ballroom dancing may seem worlds away from red-carpet interviews and comedy sketches, those who have followed his television career know that stepping outside his comfort zone has never really been a problem for him. Rodriguez’s rise in entertainment is one of those stories that sounds almost too good to be true. Before becoming a familiar television figure, he worked as a parking lot security guard at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. What started as a behind-the-scenes job eventually turned into regular on-camera appearances after producers recognized his natural comedic timing. The rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, Rodriguez transformed from a member of the staff into an essential part of the show’s identity.

A screengrab of Guillermo Rodriguez and Jimmy Kimmel taken from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @JimmyKimmelLive)

His segments regularly became audience favorites, especially when he found himself interviewing A-list celebrities at major events. One of his most famous recurring duties involved covering the Academy Awards red carpet, where his playful interviews and tequila-themed interactions often produced hilarious and unpredictable television. Those appearances helped turn him into a recognizable personality beyond the late-night show’s core audience. That popularity could serve him well once the voting begins on ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Of course, audience support is only one piece of the puzzle. Once rehearsals start, contestants discover that ballroom dancing requires an entirely different skill set. Meanwhile, Rodriguez joins a growing list of celebrities already confirmed for the upcoming installment of the dance competition.

Among those previously announced are ‘The Traitors’ and ‘Love Island’ personality Maura Higgins, ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller, and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson. The remaining celebrity competitors, along with the professional dancers who will partner with them, are expected to be revealed on September 2 during an appearance on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’. The new season is scheduled to premiere in September on ABC and Disney+, with episodes becoming available on Hulu the following day. Returning to oversee the festivities are hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The judging panel will once again feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, all of whom have become synonymous with the franchise over the years. Notably, the show is produced before a live audience.