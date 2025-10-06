Matt Damon crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in a monster costume — keeping their 20-year-long 'feud' alive

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's playful rivalry began in 2005 when the talk show host made a dig at the actor

It seems like Matt Damon isn't ready to end his longtime 'feud' with Jimmy Kimmel. During the latest episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the Oscar winner continued his decades-long playful rivalry with the five-time Emmy-winning talk show host. In the episode, Kimmel introduced special guest Frankie Focus, a neon green monster who has become the face of the cell phone ban in New York's public schools. According to Deadline, Kimmel asked Frankie, “Why is it so important for kids to pay attention in school, Frankie?" to which Frankie replied, “Because they’ll never get a college degree. Say, Jimmy, did you get a college degree?”

Kimmel, who looked embarrassed, said, "Why did you ask me that? No, I didn’t get one.” Soon after, Frankie quipped, “Well, I could tell… from watching your stupid monologue.” Then, the green mascot turned towards the studio audience and asked, “Isn’t he dumb?” In his response, Kimmel said, “I’m not gonna stand here and be insulted by a hot green sewer Labubu. I’m not gonna take it."

Following that, Frankie slammed Kimmel by saying, “Well, I’m not gonna be insulted by a guy who looks like they dragged Jimmy Fallon out of the Gowanus Canal. Hi, everybody!” That was it for Kimmel, and he tore the mascot's mask to reveal none other than 'The Good Will Hunting' star, who received a big applause from the audience. Kimmel didn't look happy about their reunion and asked Damon, "Are you a furry? You’re a furry! ‘Dunkin Dumbass’ is a furry, everybody!”

Shortly afterward, Damon shared, “Look, I wore this costume as a last chance to get on the show. I know we’ve had our differences over the years, but I wanted to be here tonight for your last show ever. I mean, hey guys, we’ve been at this for a long time together—I mean, almost together for like 23 years. I just wanted to say goodbye.” Then, Kimmel clarified, "This isn’t my last show ever." A shocked Damon asked, “It isn’t? But the president canceled you... which I was a big fan of, by the way! I mean, when he said you had like zero ratings and no talent, I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that for years.'”

Damon and Kimmel's "feud" began nearly two decades ago when the host kicked off the tradition of closing out episodes by saying, "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time," as a joke, even when the actor was not supposed to appear on the show. Damon made his first appearance as a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in 2006. At that time, Damon was cut off by Kimmel after a lengthy introduction, and he abruptly ended the show. Then, Damon replied with a flurry of curse words (all of which were scripted), and even now, they continue to take subtle "digs" at each other.