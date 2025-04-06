Late-night show fans are convinced Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon both regretted inviting one guest

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert share one thing in common: their despise for comedian and podcaster Bill Burr. Fans pointed out their stale chemistry with Burr when he appeared on their shows within a gap of a few months. A Reddit thread accused Colbert of displaying a cold shoulder towards the 'F is for Family' actor throughout the interview. "It feels like Colbert lacks chemistry with his guests. I don't know if that's the editing or just his style. I love the man, but his interviews are a bit cold and mechanical, and this one just never got flowing," user @twomenator pointed out.

"Bill bombed, but Colbert just stared at him. No riffing or back and forth. Kinda left him out to dry. Is that like Colbert's thing now? Leaving comedians completely to their own devices and not providing any kind of conversation?" user @splifs criticized. Burr appeared on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in 2017 and tried to spark an interesting conversation between them but Colbert barely kept up with his humorous banter, as per The Things. Colbert took a dig while introducing Burr and labeled him the "undisputed heavyweight champion of rage-fueled humor." "I don't even think I'm mad", Burr countered.

The television host then asked the 'Old Dad' actor to watch his tone but Burr clarified that his accent made his speech sound rude. "I grew up in Massachusetts. This is the accent. We sound like we're upset."Burr then talked about removing his socks and shoes on an airplane which didn't click with Colbert, they disputed over the lifestyle in Los Angeles and the conversation just went south with bizarre LGBTQ and candy store topics. Fan openly accused Colbert of being a 'brick wall', "This is my first time seeing a conversation between Bill Burr and a brick wall. What a time to be alive!" a viewer noted.

"Scientists have found out that watching this video will increase your appreciation of Conan by 99%," a fan compared the talk show host with a fellow late-night host. "The audience and Colbert seem like the exact people that Burr is talking about. Candy store people," an online user pointed out. As a result of their awkward interaction, Burr never returned to Colbert's show again. Meanwhile, Fallon made a faint attempt to relate with Burr's holiday season rant in 2015, "I knew the second I saw the Christmas lights, 'I'm gonna bomb.' This is not my vibe. It's not festive, it's fake. You take it in a box and put it out next to you. That's what you do," the 'Walk of Shame' actor blurted as soon as he got on the show.

Burr continued to trash fast food giant McDonald's, calling their salad venture a complete failure. All the while, Fallon followed up with nervous laughter. Fans couldn't help but notice the forced energy Fallon displayed. "Bill: I'm a loner, I don't like people Jimmy: Bursts out laughing like it's the funniest shit he's ever heard," a fan mocked. "Props to Jimmy for taking the risk of having Bill Burr on the show. Of course he's not gonna follow the script and he's gonna offend people but he's so damn funny doing it," a fan complimented."Jimmy was so awkward and uncomfortable when Bill went on his rants off script, can't really blame Fallon, cause it's obvious the only host that can really click with bills off the off-the-rails tendencies," an online user noted. Burr recently appeared on Fallon's show and it was deja vu all over again.