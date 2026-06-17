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How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming

'Love Island' EP James Barker unexpectedly met his demise last week during the production of 'Love Island USA.'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 23 MINUTES AGO
A photo of James Barker looking at the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @adamroth212)
A photo of James Barker looking at the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @adamroth212)

'Love Island USA' suffered a massive loss recently. Peacock and ITV America shared that James Barker, an EP working on the dating reality show, passed away during production. The tragedy struck last week while the team was working on a South Pacific island. “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ‘Love Island USA’ production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the networks shared with Deadline. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues,” it added. As per the statement, the EP died due to an "unexpected medical emergency." The exact cause remains under wraps. 

James Barker (Image Source: Instagram | @chaoticdj)
James Barker (Image Source: Instagram | @chaoticdj)

Barker has been associated with the hit dating show since 2020. He joined as a story and climbed his way up. The last three seasons saw him serve as an EP. These seasons, in many ways, changed the show's trajectory, turning it into a global phenomenon. The EP celebrated the show's recent return on his social media with a heartfelt post. " We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care. Our islanders feel like the best part of the show, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are," the post's caption read. "Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me." The caption accompanied a photo of him with his team. 

Barker had a prolific career on television, tracing back at least a decade. During his time in showbiz, he has appeared on “Counting Cars,” “Forged in Fire,” and “Pawn Stars.” As part of ITV, he used his magic on Emmy-winning 'Queer Eye' and 'Love Island Games.' Barker also spent two decades working as a DJ throughout the country. He was known for championing young artists, introducing them to a wider audience by giving them space in his shows. Barker’s partner, Adam Roth, shared that the couple met at a Billie Eilish concert, and "live music" remained a pivotal part of their relationship from beginning to end. “James was the absolute light and love of my life,” Roth said in the statement to NBC News. “I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team. His loss is unimaginable,” he continued. “While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together.”

The dating show honored the EP in its Tuesday episode. After the recoupling, Ariana Madix, the host of the show, shared some heartfelt words: “None of us know how long we’ve got. For some, that time can be cut way too short, so please cherish every moment.” Then the screen cut to a title card that read, "For James." The title card was followed by a photo montage of Barker enjoying time with family and friends. The tribute ended with a simple message, "We love you."

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