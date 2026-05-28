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Are Jimmy and Ally still together? ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 finale drama decoded as ‘LIB’ star speaks out

Jimmy and Ally matched on the first day, but in a surprising twist, Ally later coupled up with Hashim
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 finale featuring Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell (Image Source: Netflix | @Tudum)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 finale featuring Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell (Image Source: Netflix | @Tudum)

The ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 finale featured Dave and Sophie, Jimmy P. and Ally, DeMari and Marissa, Jimmy S. and Alison, and Yamen and Natalie. All of them had their own unique journey, and while Jimmy and Ally are no longer together, their on-screen quirky relationship made headlines. They matched on the first day, but in a surprising twist, Ally coupled up with Hashim after her confusion between him and Jimmy forced the 'Love is Blind' star to leave. However, Jimmy returned to the show in the final episode, and the two eventually coupled up for the finale. Things seemed to be going well for the two before Jimmy learned about Ally’s intimacy with Hashim during the finale.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

However, one of Jimmy's comments grabbed attention when he said, "We’ve done things the right way about being open here, and, uh, we have put our relationship to the test in a way that, like, maybe a lot of people here haven’t, and so, uh, I’m gonna give her grace because our story was a wild ride, and I wouldn’t change a thing about it." The ‘Love Is Blind’ star took to Instagram on May 27 to clear the air about this scene. He posted a video on Instagram reflecting on his experience on ‘Perfect Match’ and clarified the situation. “So I wanted to wait before saying anything, but I wanted to clear one thing up immediately. The scene of me smiling and saying I wouldn’t change anything about our story was filmed before I found out I was being lied to,” he said as he referred to Ally’s lies about her relationship with Hashim. 

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Jimmy continued, “So I woke up to a bunch of comments and reactions to a version of events that didn’t really unwind the way I experienced it.” He added, “Doesn’t mean I have no self-respect. Doesn’t mean I don’t have a backbone. It doesn’t mean I enjoyed being lied to. That’s what it comes off like.” Further in the video, Jimmy mentioned, “So I woke up this morning feeling compelled to say I did not leave the finale happy or unbothered by any means. I take a ton of pride in having composure, being very patient, handling my relationships maturely when I’m able to, and I think that came off as a big sign of weakness, and like I just brushed everything off. I don’t like how that came off one bit.” Ally shared her version of what happened after Hashim's revelation as she spoke to Tudum and said, "He just freaked out. I’m pretty sure he walked off and said, ‘That’s not my match.’"

After the show ended, the two stayed in touch. Jimmy also visited Ally in Los Angeles and met her friends, but things didn’t work out between the two, and they are currently not together. Ally told Tudum, “It’s crazy just how much everything changed after the show.” The duo decided they were not ready to commit, and Ally said, "He had just moved to Miami, and remember, he’s fresh out of the glow up, so he was having fun." "I wasn’t ready to really date either. I feel like it was one of those things where we knew, but we didn’t want to admit it, and we did like each other," she added. She then mentioned, "Ultimately, he just started to move weird."

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