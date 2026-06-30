‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 Trailer: Nick Lachey does unthinkable and asks contestant to ‘leave the experience’

After the social experience, six couples will make the ultimate decision in ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’.

Netflix dropped the upcoming ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 trailer along with its release date. The highly anticipated dating show will premiere on the streamer on July 15. Netflix describes the upcoming season as: “Is the grass greener on the other side? Six more couples test this theory by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.” The reality show features couples who are already in a relationship but are on opposite ends of a decision. While one of them wants to move on in their relationship and take the next step, the other one is not ready. After participating in the dating experience, each pair swaps their original partners for three weeks. By the end of it all, couples have to make the ultimate decision: whether to leave together with their original partner or have found a new match on the show.

A still from ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 trailer featuring the participating couples (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The trailer opens with one cast member sharing, “To me, marriage means more than just being in love with somebody.” Soon, the hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, announced, “Each of you have arrived here as part of a couple. Someone in the relationship has issued an ultimatum. One of you is ready to be married. And the other one is not so ready.” Another female cast member noted, “If he does not want to get married, I gotta go.” Nick further shared more about the process, “All of you are about to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Vanessa added, “Did you come here with the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with? Or is someone else a better fit?” A group of female cast members discussed one of their partners, and noted, “His manipulative behavior is disgusting. It’s appalling.”

A still from ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 trailer featuring reactions to Nick's announcement (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

One of the couples got into an argument in which she said, “You lied to my face over and over again.” One of the most shocking scenes in the trailer was the host, Nick Lachey, asking one of the cast members to leave. It happened while the group was sitting down for dinner, when Nick said, “We’re gonna ask you to leave the experience.” Things got quite emotional later in the trailer as a female cast member shed tears in her confessional. She noted, “I want more than anything for him to propose to me in the end. I want him to want that.” A male cast member told the cameras that he participated in the experiment searching for his soulmate.

A still from ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

According to Tudum, the six participating couples include: Hayley-Blake (together for 2 years), Ashley-Killian (together for 4 years), Casey-David (together for 5 years), Monica-Luke (together for 5 years), Jessica Grace-Edris (together for 2 years), and Alex-Jebin (together for 6 years). To follow their journey on the social experiment, fans can stream ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 4 on Netflix from July 15 onwards.