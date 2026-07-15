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Are Kenzie and Dylan still together after ‘Love Island’ USA? Season 8 favorites spark buzz after LA meet-up

Kenzie introduced Dylan to her dad during her appearance on 'Love Island USA: Aftersun'
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Kenzie and Dylan on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kenzieannis)
Kenzie and Dylan on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kenzieannis)

Since ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 concluded with Trinity and Bryce emerging as the winners, fans have been keeping up with their favorite islanders outside the villa. One of the most talked-about couples on the Peacock show was Kenzie and Dylan. After exploring several connections on the dating show, Kenzie realized Dylan was her potential match. Following their elimination after Family Day, the two opened up about their connection during their appearance on AfterSun. Notably, fans also witnessed Kenzie introducing Dylan to her father, who was quite supportive of the two.

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 stars Kenzie and Dylan via Instagram Stories (Image Source: Instagram @dylan_wrona @kenzieannis)
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 stars Kenzie and Dylan via Instagram Stories (Image Source: Instagram | @dylan_wrona,  @kenzieannis)

While on AfterSun, Kenzie noted, “I do want to put a label on it of some kind, that we are exclusive, and let people know that.” Dylan agreed with her. He noted that once they were in the outside world, he would officially ask her out. Since leaving the villa, Kenzie and Dylan have been spending more time together. The split queen of the villa went to see Dylan after the show ended. Notably, Kenzie lives in Georgia, and Dylan lives in Los Angeles. Her going to LA suggests the two are still going strong, even outside the villa. She has also shared a series of photos with Dylan via her Instagram Stories. Dylan did so too, as he wrote, “LA WE ARE IN YOU.”

Fans might remember their conversation from the show where the two talked about their future first date. They noted that it would be somewhere on the beach and they would “just talk.” Dylan spoke about their connection, saying, “Ultimately she’s been showing me that she really cares about me and she’s just a great person. So I just feel really happy with where I’m at with her.” Right now, Kenzie and Dylan appear to be enjoying each other’s company outside the villa.

​While they were together, the duo also FaceTimed fellow islander Carl, who was paired with Aniya on the show. Dylan posted a screengrab of the FaceTime on social media and wrote, "I missed you king cant wait to see you soon." Fans who have been following the couple can breathe a sigh of relief, as the two appear to still be together and exploring their connection. Before Dylan, Kenzie explored her connections with fellow islanders, including Caleb, Corbin, Gal, and others. However, it seems that her connection with Dylan turned out to be the best of them all.

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