'Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown hints Meri abused Kody physically & mentally during their marriage

"I don’t think [Meri is] a terrible person, but I don’t think she’s necessarily a nice person," Mykelti said.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown's second eldest daughter Mykelti Brown Pardon is active on social media, the young YouTuber is known to post her reactions about the reality show on the streaming giant. She is particularly well-liked for her Q&A sessions, where she shares fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpses from the TLC program with her followers. As per InTouch Weekly, recently during one such interaction, the reality star hinted that Meri Brown physically and verbally abused her estranged father Kody Brown during their marriage. "There was a YouTuber who made a video wondering if Meri was abusive, either mentally or physically or both, to your dad, and that’s why he treated her the way he did,” she said in a video shared on Instagram by a digital creator named Katie Paulson with the handle @withoutacrystalball.

"Mykelti Brown Padron responded to a question from a supporter about Meri & Kody’s marriage. Mykelti heavily implies that Meri was both physically and verbally abusive to Kody which is why he doesn’t like her," social media creator Paulson wrote in a lengthy caption. Pardon continued to imply in the video, “I’m not saying anything. Anything I say in response to that, I could probably get in trouble with."

Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Christine Brown from "Sister Wives" at "Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas" on April 13, 2012, in Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

She continued to explain, "So whether I do anything, honestly. But I think that if you’re thinking it, and other people are thinking it too, you guys are probably not far off. And that’s all I’m gonna say there. ‘Cause I know there’s a million and a half YouTubers that watch this and I just don’t want to deal with being called and getting in trouble. So that’s all I’m gonna say.” This is not the first time Pardon has accused the 'Lizzie’s Heritage Inn' owner of engaging in domestic violence and child abuse.

"I'm speaking on my personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” the TLC star said in a Patreon video posted in January 2023. “I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.” Pardon continued by claiming that she was the target of the majority of Meri's animosity as a child and that the abuse ceased as the Brown kids grew up and gained the ability to defend themselves.

"I honestly think I got the brunt of it,” Pardon said. “My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave. However, I think that we were all affected by her.” The mother of three further stated that the first wife of her father would never be part of her life. She concluded by saying, "I don’t think [Meri is] a terrible person, but I don’t think she’s necessarily a nice person." In 2022, Meri decided to dissolve her spiritual union with Kody; the two had previously separated in 2014, allowing the Brown patriarch to wed Robyn, his fourth wife. The couple share only one child - Leon Brown, who came out as a transgender in 2022.