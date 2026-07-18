Rick Devens sends ‘Big Brother’ 28 house into chaos with his latest move as BB Time Capsule claims its first victim

Rick Devens makes his nominations, which send the ‘Big Brother’ house into total chaos.

'Big Brother' (BB) 28 house descended into chaos after Rick Devens made his nominations. For those unaware, Rick is the new Head of Household (HOH), and he is in no mood to maintain peace. After getting power, initially he wanted to make 'safe' nominations: Melody, Lyric, and Lala, to hide both his alliances (The Crossover and Red Cross) while salvaging his bonds with the other side. The plan, though, went out the window after Angela talked with him. Both of them decided to use the HOH to draw clear lines in the sand and go for the head of the snake, Rome. Rick decided to nominate Melody, Lyric, and Jason, with the intention of backdooring Rome. To solidify the plan, he called a meeting of both his alliances.

Rick Devens competes in a challenge on ‘Big Brother 28’ (Image Source: CBS)

As people from The Crossover and The Red Cross began making their way into the HOH room, Rome felt a certain way. He decided to meet up with Rick to pick his brain. However, he found the door closed in his face, as the newly formed Tool Shed refused to open the HOH to him. This act all but confirmed to Rome and his allies that Rick is coming for them. The next day, before the highly anticipated nomination ceremony, the results of the BB Time Capsule are revealed to everyone. America voted Angela Murray to fight for a power or a disadvantage in this latest twist, and sadly, the 'BB' 26 alum came out with a punishment. After the live feeds returned, she was seen sporting an Egg-Detective costume. Fans would recognize the costume from last season, where Vince had to wear it for days as punishment for losing Power of Veto (POV).

Rome and Lyric on Big Brother 28 (Image Source: CBS)

During the nomination ceremony, the production allowed fans to see the fallout on live feeds. Rick nominated Jason, Melody, and Lyric for eviction. Proceedings, as expected, became heated. Jason and Angela got into a fight, and so did Haley and Rome. Angela apparently lost it on Jason after he blamed her for his nomination. She accused him of being fake. "America, hate me, please. Hate me all the way," Jason said in response, possibly at the insinuation that America hates him due to hurting a fan favorite. Rome recounted the ceremony to LaTrice 'Lala' Verrett later and said that Haley apparently looked at them and said, "That's one down, time to get the rest." Rome got angry and supposedly "stepped up, and they stepped in front of Haley." Lala was seen crying for a while, in response to the revelation that Rome sacrificed her when Rick asked for names. Rick apparently exposed it during the ceremony.

Mallory in front of a Memory Wall (Image Source: CBS)

The nomination ceremony has left the house in tatters. The next POV competition is more important than ever for the entire house. If everything goes according to plan, then the competition will take place on Saturday, and its results will be shown on live feeds. 'Big Brother' Season 28 continues to air on CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.