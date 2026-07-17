‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 2 Spoilers: Who won Head of Household?

A new Head of Household is crowned after Ashley Trail’s eviction, setting up Week 2 nominations and plenty of drama.

Ashley Trail became the first houseguest evicted from ‘Big Brother 28,’ marking the end of the season’s opening week and setting the stage for a new round of gameplay. Following her departure, Rick Devens went on to win the Week 2 Head of Household competition, securing a powerful position that will allow him to influence nominations and shape the game's direction in the coming days. The result was revealed when the live feeds returned late on July 16, showing Devens wearing the HOH key. The competition had a Wild West theme, with the houseguests dressed as cowboys and cowgirls. Full details of the challenge will air during the Sunday episode on CBS.

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother Set' (Image Source: CBS via Getty Images | Sonja Flemming)

Devens competed against the eligible houseguests after outgoing HOH Dee Valladares was ruled out of the challenge. Under ‘Big Brother’ rules, the previous Head of Household usually cannot compete in the next HOH competition. Valladares had won the first HOH of the season and nominated Mallory Aurichio, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel. After Mallory won the Power of Veto and removed herself from the block, Valladares named Ashley as the replacement nominee.

Still of Rick Devens from 'Survivor' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Yash later won the BB Blockbuster competition, leaving Ashley and Taylor as the final nominees before the live vote. Ashley was evicted by a unanimous 14-0 vote, ending her game after one week. The houseguests then moved into the second HOH competition, which took place after the live episode. Gold Derby reported that Devens appeared on the feeds with the key around his neck when they returned at 9:45 p.m. PT. Devens now has the power to nominate three houseguests for eviction. The nomination ceremony is expected to take place on Friday, leaving him with less than a day to make his choices. The Power of Veto competition usually follows on Saturday, while the Veto meeting is held on Monday.

Still of Rick Devens in 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS)

CBS viewers will see the HOH competition and nomination ceremony during the Sunday broadcast. His win also gives him control at a point when several alliances have already begun to solidify inside the house.

Devens is part of the Red Corner alliance with Valladares, Chuk Anyanwu, Kamu Kirk, and Haley Thogmartin. He is also part of the Crossovers alliance alongside Valladares, Angela Murray, Drew Campbell, and Barrett Pfeiffer. Those connections give him several people to consult before the nomination ceremony, though he had not yet revealed his nomination plans.

The Week 2 cycle will also include the Time Capsule twist announced by Julie Chen Moonves after Ashley’s eviction. America will vote each week to send one houseguest to a secret location, where that player will complete a solo challenge. Depending on the result, the houseguest will receive either a power or a punishment from a past season. The twist could influence the remainder of the week after Devens makes his nominations. ‘Big Brother 28’ airs on CBS, with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+. The Sunday episode will show how Devens won the Wild West-themed competition and reveal his first nominations as Head of Household.