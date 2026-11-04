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Do Sarah and John tie the knot? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple says ‘I do’ only to split later

Among the engaged couples featured on the show, only one made it to the altar and said ‘I do.’
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring John and Sarah (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring John and Sarah (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

With the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale premiere on Netflix, fans finally learned which couples got married and who did not. The social experiment featured engaged couples, including John-Sarah, Wilson-Wilnie, Cam-Aneha, Blake-Erika, Rob-Michaella, and Stew-Jax. However, before the reality show’s next phase, which features the wedding preparations and the wedding ceremony, a few couples have already broken up. The only couple to tie the knot on the finale is Sarah and John. But they also split a year after their wedding. According to the spoilers from @storytimewithrikkii and the Reality Receipts podcast, Cosmopolitan reported that the couple split after their wedding.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Aneha (Image Source: Netflix)

Notably, spoilers suggested that Sarah and John are the only couple to share their “I do’s” at the altar. The remaining couples did not move forward with their wedding ceremonies. Erika and Blake were said to be the first couple to break up on the show. As Rikkii shared, Erika “will say she can’t see herself saying yes” ahead of their wedding. The reason was their different lifestyle choices. That’s the reason she would “give Blake the boot.” However, the spoilers also pointed out that the two seemed to be together, based on their behavior at the reunion, which is set to air on November 8 on Netflix.

Wilnie and Wilson are also reported to have broken up before their wedding ceremony. The spoilers suggest they decided to split after their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. Another ‘Love Is Blind’ couple, Aneha and Cam, are said to have broken up at the altar. On their wedding day, the two shared the shocking decision but agreed to keep seeing each other. According to Rikkii, Aneha’s family also attended the reunion and saw Cam reveal that he would have said no if he'd been asked at the altar.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Blake and Erika (Image Source: Netflix)

Fans must also remember Michaella, who broke up with Rob after his unexpected behavior at the ‘Love Is Blind’ party. The spoilers also suggest that she and Matt tried dating, but things didn’t turn out the way fans might have expected. Another former couple, Jax and Stew, whose first reveal was quite “awkward,” have reportedly been “friends” since their breakup. To know more about the cast members and their current relationship status, fans will have to wait until the upcoming Reunion airs on the streamer.

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