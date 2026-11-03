Are Aneha and Cam together? ‘Love Is Blind’ bride’s sister raises concerns hours before the wedding

Aneha and Cam’s ‘Love Is Blind’ wedding preparations take a turn when her sister raises concerns, leaving the bride with more to consider.

Sharing a sense of humor helped Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran connect in the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods, but their wedding preparations come with a family reality check. In Netflix's finale preview, Aneha wonders whether Cam will call her beautiful when he sees her at the altar. Her younger sister, however, has serious doubts about their compatibility. Furthermore, just before the ceremony, she makes her doubts about their compatibility clear.

Aneha and Cam remain together heading into the Season 11 finale, but their present-day relationship status is unconfirmed. The preview shows Aneha preparing for their wedding, without revealing either person’s decision. Previous reports have confirmed they were still engaged through Episode 11. Viewers will see their altar decision when Episode 12 premieres on Netflix on November 4.

Aneha Singh rests her head on Cam Halloran’s shoulder in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Image Source: Netflix)

In the preview, Aneha’s sister recalls feeling uncomfortable during a FaceTime conversation with Cam. “I think he’s a genuine person. I think he’s a good person. I just don’t know if he’s your person,” she says. Aneha responds by suggesting Cam would describe himself as the happiest he has been in a while. She also tells her sister that she is happy in the relationship.

That reassurance does little to change her sister’s position. “So if I said yes, how would you feel?” Aneha asks. “Not happy,” her sister replies. Aneha then asks, “But did it seem like he loved me?” Her sister answers, “No.” The exchange leaves Aneha weighing her own feelings against her sibling’s assessment before walking down the aisle.

Family involvement has already been a sticking point for the couple outside the pods. Cam wanted to meet Aneha’s parents before marrying her, but she explained that they were hesitant to travel to Boston and be filmed as part of the experience. Aneha also questioned his independence after meeting his sister, Karina, who described helping him plan ahead. Both acknowledged feeling that the other had become more distant since their engagement.

However, Aneha offered a different explanation for her parents’ hesitation in TV Insider’s Swooon interview. She said their concerns involved filming, traveling from California to Boston, and meeting a partner on camera. According to Aneha, their reluctance was unrelated to Cam’s race or religion. “First of all, I think me even saying any of that was my own insecurities,” she said, addressing her earlier comments about him being white.

Cam Halloran gets down on one knee in front of Aneha Singh in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Image Source: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan’s spoiler roundup reports an unverified claim that Aneha turns Cam down at the altar and they do not continue dating. According to the roundup, they reportedly ended their relationship. It also claims Aneha’s family attends the reunion, where Cam says he would have said no too, had he been given the chance.

The outlet explicitly labels its spoilers as rumors. Those claims therefore do not establish a confirmed breakup ahead of the finale. The reunion is scheduled for November 8 at 9 p.m. ET, when viewers can expect updates on life after filming.