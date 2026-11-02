When will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion episode air? Release date, time and more

Ahead of the official reunion, viewers can join the Exclusive Reunion Watch Party, which will take place on November 7

The highly anticipated ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion airs on November 8, 2026, on Netflix. After watching episodes 9, 10, and 11, fans have been eagerly waiting for the social experiment’s reunion. Notably, this season's reunion will be accompanied by a series of special events. Here's everything to know.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Image Source: Netflix)

How and when to watch ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion episode?

​The streamer will premiere the official ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. However, Netflix has also planned an exclusive reunion watch party that fans can RSVP for and attend early on November 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET. The event will feature a Pod Squad FaceTime, interactive games, live polls, and more. Long-time hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the event and the reunion. The exclusive watch party will include the Pregame, Reunion Watch Party, and the After Party.

​What to expect from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion?

​The upcoming reunion will feature the engaged couples, pod squad members, and singles who are no longer together. However, before that, viewers will get to watch Episode 12 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The finale will reveal which couples got married and who said "no" at the altar. Afterward, viewers will be eager to find out who stayed together and who split after their wedding. Notably, the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion usually takes place a year after the weddings.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew and Jax (Image Source: Netflix)

The hosts will ask the couples and singles about their current relationship statuses and how their experiences on the show have shaped their lives. The reunion will give viewers an update on the participants and what they have been up to over the past year. Things could get interesting as cast members reunite and face questions about their relationships a year after filming. Those looking forward to the reunion can RSVP for the Exclusive Reunion Watch Party via Netflix.