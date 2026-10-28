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‘Love Is Blind’ contestant’s engagement ends after heated argument with cast and crew members

After multiple heated exchanges with the producer and fellow castmates, Rob left the experiment.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Michaella (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Michaella (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The recently released batch of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 episodes featured the engaged couples and the pod squad meeting each other. But it seems things did not go well for Rob Feeley and Michaella Giorgio, as they broke up after a series of unexpected events. During the duo’s meeting with Rob’s friends, one of his friends was denied drinks after he had a few. After the restaurant refused to serve alcohol to his friend, Rob told the producers, “Can I get another one cocktail? F**k it, I’ll pay for it.” He insisted on a “cut of cameras.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Michaella and Rob (Image Source: Netflix)

Soon, a producer told him it was not them who refused to serve, but the restaurant. Rob responded, “OK. All right. Take the mics off all of us. I don’t really care. Honestly, I’m done with this s**t anyway. Take it all off.” Rob told his brother, “Get us a round of whatever we want. Get my card. Give a f**k less. They can’t stop us from this. Ryan, get me a round of everything. Honestly, f**k this s**t, tell them to move the f***ing cameras.” Witnessing such behavior from Rob shocked Michaella. She asked Rob, “This is just a temporary part of the night, right?”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Rob (Image Source: Netflix)

However, that was not all. Later on the show, Rob and Michaella went to a ‘Love Is Blind’ meet-up where fellow engaged couples and pod squad members arrived. During the meeting, he met his former connection, Diana, while Michaella also talked to her previous connection, Matt, whom they all referred to as “The Beekeeper.” At the party, Rob shouted, “I’m going down in this thing as the biggest piece of s**t. Right where Netflix wants me, buddy.” He also told fellow cast members, while shouting, “Hey! Newsflash. No one knew each other a month ago. Wake up, boys!”

He saw fellow couple Stew and Jax having a private chat, went up to them, and sat down, asking Michaella to pull up a chair. While she tried to de-escalate the situation and wanted to have a private chat with Rob, he insisted on her, “No. Sit down here.” Soon, she went to the restroom with fellow cast member and friend Erika Ellis, where she broke down in tears. “I don’t deserve any of what I’m getting. I love him. It’s just a lot. And we’re not getting married. I cannot marry this man under any circumstances,” shared Michaella. Later, the two went home together, after which Rob packed up his stuff and left.

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