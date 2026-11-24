Why was Razvan asked to leave ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’? His sudden exit explained

Iris told fellow cast members about Razvan’s exit, saying things were ‘very crazy.’

The latest ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘The Boy Who Left His Mark’, featured an unexpected turn of events involving a few cast members. Previously on the TLC show, fans saw a heated exchange between Razvan, Ciocoi, and Jamal Menzies. After an argument that turned explosive, Razvan used a racial slur, referring to Jamal. As a result, the former was asked to leave the reality show. In the recently released episode, viewers saw Razvan absent. The show stated, “Razvan was asked to leave the retreat due to a code of conduct violation.”

A still from ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Season 2 Episode 8 (Image Source: TLC)

The rest of the cast members were present during group discussions, except Razvan. However, fellow ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ cast members were unaware of that. In the morning, when everyone gathered, Iris, Razvan’s partner, said she wasn’t feeling well. When they asked her, she shared, “I’m not good at all. I mean, things were very crazy. There was just a …lot of… fallout at the villa. And emotions were very crazy for people yelling at each other. And then Raz just…he then left the resort.” She added, “So that’s a lot to process, at once.”

A still from ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Season 2 Episode 8 (Image Source: TLC)

​Fellow cast members were shocked to learn about Razvan’s exit. A few of them also asked whether he would return later. But Iris shared they won’t see him hanging around anymore, because he won’t be returning to the retreat. “It’s a lot to deal with, for sure,” added Iris. They also suggested Iris explore other connections while she was still on the show, despite Razvan’s unexpected exit. She responded that it was “very painful” for her, emotionally.

A still from ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Season 2 Episode 8 (Image Source: TLC)

For fans wondering about the confrontations and the exact turn of events that led to Razvan’s removal from the TLC show, those details were not shown. The show chose to convey the message in the latest episode, informing viewers why he was not part of the current episode. To learn more about Razvan and Iris, fans can stream Season 2 Episode 8 of ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ on TLC.