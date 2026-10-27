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Did Jax and Stew get back together? ‘Love Is Blind’ couple’s relationship takes unexpected turn

Jax left the experiment after her and Stew’s first ‘awkward’ reveal.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Jax and Stew (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Stills from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Jax and Stew (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Previously, ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Episode 5 ended with a cliffhanger after Jacqueline ‘Jax’ Guelli abruptly left the social experiment. It happened after her and Scott ‘Stew’ Stewart’s first reveal, which turned out to be quite “awkward.” Her exit was unexpected, leaving Stew wondering whether the two were still engaged or had broken up. Netflix show’s Episode 6 brought a pleasant surprise for fans as the duo met up in Boston, outside the pods.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Jax (Image Source: Netflix)

​Reflecting on her previous behavior, Jax admitted that he didn’t deserve to be ghosted. The ‘Love Is Blind’ star shared that she felt overwhelmed after first seeing Stew. She also talked about the “idea of seeing if their compatibility actually worked” in person. Since leaving the pods and ending her connection with Stew, her friends and family have encouraged her to see where things go with him. Despite not feeling “blown away” by their connection, Jax thought they might be better off as friends.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew (Image Source: Netflix)

As for Stew, he still thought that the two were “well suited” for each other. In an interview with USA Today, Jax shared, “When we got back to real life, we had many conversations over the phone, some of them were so much sweeter than I could have ever imagined, and they were in private, and I was blown away by what he had to say to me.” With that, the two decided to “give it another shot.” “I was like, Okay, let’s do it,” she added. Since she initiated, Stew was also open to giving their relationship another chance.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Jax and Stew's awkward reveal (Image Source: Netflix)

Stew shared, “It was such an unprecedented experience. Neither of us could prepare for it, And, that night (after she left the show), she reached out to be.” “I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. It has nothing to do with this. There’s just so much going on in my head.’ She was super sincere about it,” recalled Stew. He noted, “We got together and picked up right where we left off.” Even though Jax and Stew got back together, fans will still have to wait to learn more about how their relationship progressed. Netflix might drop the update in the next episode- the finale, scheduled to air on November 4, followed by the Reunion on November 8.

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