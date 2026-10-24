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Are Sarah and John still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ couple clash over politics and anger issues

Sarah explains her boundaries after John’s reaction to a bill raises concerns on ‘Love Is Blind’.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO
John Shannon and Sarah Williams in a still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
John Shannon and Sarah Williams in a still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Sarah Williams and John Shannon found common ground in Harry Potter and music on ‘Love Is Blind’. Then came a pod door John forgot to close. Sarah overheard him ranking her among his “bottom two.” That awkward moment was only the beginning of their conversations about compatibility on Netflix’s Boston-set Season 11.

As of October 24, Sarah and John remain engaged in the eight episodes released so far. Their present-day relationship status has not been confirmed. John continues to follow Sarah on Instagram, but she does not follow him back. That alone does not establish whether they have split.

John, a 33-year-old account executive, opened up about his multiple sclerosis diagnosis during their pod dates. Sarah, a 34-year-old healthcare program manager, reassured him that it was not a dealbreaker for her. Their discussion of healthcare then turned to COVID vaccines and abortion. Sarah challenged his comments about abortions at six months and defended vaccination. Despite those differences, they got engaged before meeting face-to-face. Their time together continued in Mexico, where they discussed his health and her concerns about being accepted by his religious family.

After the episodes aired, John addressed the discussion on Instagram. “Just to clarify a couple of things: I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I tried to communicate during our conversation that I don’t believe abortion should be illegal. I’m not ‘anti-vax,’” he wrote. He also said he had received a shingles vaccine before starting MS treatment.

John Shannon and Sarah Williams share a meal in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 (Image Source: Netflix)

Living together brought another concern into focus when John became heated over a bill. Sarah addressed the incident in an Entertainment Weekly interview. “Yelling is something I just really can’t do,” she said. “I made that clear to John. He wasn’t yelling at me about the phone bill, but there were instances where I saw him speak to other people and I am just really sensitive with how I’m making other people feel 24/7.”

Williams also explained how Shannon responded when she raised those boundaries. “Honestly, I think I almost swing the pendulum a little too far that way, but it’s incredibly important. And just like the political conversations, he was very receptive and he listened. He wasn’t defensive.” Her account distinguishes her concerns about his behavior from any confirmed decision to end their relationship.

For now, their wedding outcome remains unrevealed. Episodes nine through 11 arrive on Netflix on October 28. The finale follows on November 4.

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