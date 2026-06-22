Are Mitchell and Taylor still together? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ fans are curious after couple gets engaged on show

Mitchell and Taylor rose to prominence after appearing as elite nannies on Hulu's hit reality series 'Million Dollar Nannies.'

'Million Dollar Nannies,' the reality series that took social media by storm, continues to dominate online conversations. The series took viewers behind the scenes to showcase the lifestyle of eight elite nannies who accompany their wealthy VIP clients during a summer trip in Ibiza. Mitchell Bienvenue and Taylor Hayward were among the nannies who were featured heavily in the series. The duo also gained attention for being a real-life couple. In the finale, which was released on June 18, Mitchell and Taylor got engaged. But reality TV fans know better than to believe in a happily-ever-after once the cameras stop rolling. Since 'Million Dollar Nannies' was filmed in the summer of 2025, fans have been wondering if the couple has stayed together or parted ways.

In addition to working as a 'manny,' Mitchell is also a professional photographer and content creator who shares regular updates about his day-to-day life with his 95k followers. Yesterday, he shared a gratitude post for 'Million Dollar Nannies' and thanked Taylor for her support, which means that the couple is still together and going strong. His caption read, in part, "Last summer, Taylor and I packed our bags and headed to Ibiza for what would become one of the wildest, most emotional, challenging, and unforgettable experiences of our lives. Along the way, I formed incredible friendships, built meaningful connections, and made memories that I'll carry with me forever. I'm especially grateful to have had Taylor by my side through every high and low. Going through an experience like this together is something I'll always cherish."

Based on his Instagram bio, 'Living life in the 614,' Mitchell lives in Columbus, Ohio (as 614 is the area code for central Ohio). Meanwhile, Taylor hails from Alabama, but she has seemingly relocated to Ohio. The couple has been dating for the past six years and apparently moved in together earlier this year, as revealed by Mitchell's post from February 8. It means that the couple began dating in 2020, when Taylor was still a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she graduated from the university, where she was a cheerleader, with a degree in biochemistry in 2022. Meanwhile, Mitchell attended Ohio State University and graduated in 2018.

An image of Mitchell and Taylor from May 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @mitchellbienvenue)

On his photography website, Mitchell said that he loves to "explore Ohio's hidden gems, travel, stay fit," before adding that he is "on a mission to share the best of what the Buckeye State has to offer. From hidden gems to iconic landmarks, I'm here to showcase it all." He also revealed his health struggles with Ulcerative Colitis, saying that he wanted to share his journey while "spreading positivity and inspiration along the way." All episodes of 'Million Dollar Nannies' are available to stream on Hulu.