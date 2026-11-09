Why did Sarah and John split? ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion gets heated after his father defends him

Sarah and John were the only couple to get married on the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale.

The recently released ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featured a series of unexpected events involving the cast members, especially former couples. One of them was John and Sarah, who were the only married couple from Netflix’s latest season of the social experiment. At the reunion, everyone learned that the two had split after one year of marriage. Sarah revealed that it was John’s “fault” that the two had broken up. After that, he recalled the events of how everything unfolded and revealed, “I made a mistake, and there was a major breach of trust on my part. It’s hard to talk about.” He also noted that he acted “unhusbandly” as he sent three "inappropriate" texts to “one of the people we met out that night.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Sarah (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Sara Mally)

‘Love Is Blind’ star admitted that he “crossed a line” and it was “a boundary” that Sarah had set. “And I don’t blame her at all,” he added. As for Sarah, she noted that their breakup was “very sad” and that the last year had also been “hard” for her. She noted that their marriage was a “cycle of communication that was painful for me.” Interestingly, before saying “I do” to John, Sarah already had doubts, as she told fellow cast members Aneha Singh and Wilnie Louis, “This ends with him cheating on me,” the night before their wedding. It was because she noted a “few scenarios” and “comments” from John, including him referring to Sarah as “dumb.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring John (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Sara Mally)

Further in the reunion, the show hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked John to share more details. He admitted, “I guess so. It was a woman we met out bar-hopping. I got her number.” His father, who was sitting in the audience, also shared his thoughts on the situation, which caused a few cast members to get into a disagreement. He noted, “He (John) did a stupid thing, but he didn’t cheat on her.” His father also called out fellow male cast members' behavior and how he was disappointed with them: “I’m surprised you guys aren’t standing up for another guy! You’re sitting here falling on the sword, John.”​

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Sara Mally)

Listening to John’s father, Scott, pointed out that John was a “good man” and that he reads the Bible and prays. Soon, things took an unexpected turn after Scott added, “Nobody brings up the fact that (Sarah) goes out three times a week!” He was talking about Sarah working as a bartender as her side gig. Morrey, from the pod squad, questioned Scott and asked what the Bible states about infidelity. Soon, multiple cast members got into a heated argument. After John managed to break up the disagreements, Sarah’s family members shared that they didn’t think John was a “bad person,” while noting that he “wasn’t ready” for the marriage.