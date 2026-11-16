‘Landman’ Season 3 cast spotted filming at this historic Texas landmark

'Landman' Season 3 invited cheerleaders and students to participate in its production

Since its premiere, 'Landman' has captivated fans with its intriguing twists and turns. After Season 2 ended with Tommy striking out on his own with CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the next season to see what lies ahead for him. Although the plot remains under wraps, a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark could feature in the upcoming season. Several cast members of ‘Landman’ were spotted at Texas Christian University (TCU) during the November 14 game between the Horned Frogs and Kansas State. TCU's official social media account also shared pictures featuring one of the cast members.

Michelle filming at TCU (Image Source: Instagram | @texaschristianuniversity)

The cast member in question is Michelle Randolph. Her presence at TCU is fitting, as her character, Ainsley Norris, enrolled at the university last season and joined its cheerleading squad. Michelle was seen wearing the official purple-and-white cheerleading uniform, complete with a TCU sticker on her cheek. She appeared right at home with the Horned Frogs squad. TCU shared that 30 TCU cheerleaders were asked to participate in the production. Additionally, 30 students studying film, television, and digital media on campus were invited to shadow the production team. "The experience gives these students a unique and up-close look at what goes into a major television production and how each unit contributes to the artistry of the overall production,” Tricia Jenkins, professor of film, television, and digital media in TCU's Bob Schieffer College of Communication, said.

Michelle filming at TCU (Image Source: Instagram | @texaschristianuniversity)

This isn't the first time 'Landman' has shot at TCU. According to Jenkins, TCU was featured in both seasons of the Sheridan drama. Michelle is looking forward to her storyline in TCU. “I think for Season 2, it was good that she took a break from boys and focused on herself and her cheerleading,” the actress said to PEOPLE. “Going into college, I feel like it’s inevitable that she’s going to find someone, and I think it’ll be fun. It adds a new dynamic. We know who Ainsley is with her family, so who is she with her peers? Who is she with her friends? And maybe a boy.”

A still of Angela and Ainsley from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Ali Larter, who plays Ainsley's mother, Angela, was also spotted in the game. @coldestchickerica shared a video of the actress filming from a suite, where she was seen dancing in a purple-and-white dress. Stefania Spampinato, who plays Bella, was also part of the scene. Given Angela's close bond with Ainsley, her involvement in the college storyline is not surprising. All episodes of ‘Landman’ are currently streaming on Paramount+.