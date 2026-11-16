‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ cast, plot and where to watch the new Christmas movie

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha reunite for Hallmark’s latest holiday romance

In ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha reunite for a Christmas movie centered around a failing holiday bar, a business rivalry, and a 12 Days of Christmas challenge. The movie debuted on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 15, during the network’s yearly Countdown to Christmas lineup. Jennifer Robertson also appears in the cast, and the plot follows a business advisor from New York who inherits her late uncle’s Christmas-themed bar.

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

What is ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ about?

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ follows Claire Bennett (Tamera), a Manhattan resident who earns her living as a business advisor. One day she discovers that she has inherited her Uncle Lou’s Christmas bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, located somewhere in Upstate NY. Upon arriving in town, she finds that the business is deeply in the red. Uncle Lou had always been generous to everyone around him, but a trendy new bar called Algorithm has opened in town and is quickly pulling away his customers. Claire hopes to turn things around in time for Christmas and secure a buyer that will honor Uncle Lou’s wishes for the bar.

However, when she meets Zach (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the key figures behind Algorithm, he tells her he’d like to buy the building and grow his bar. Claire won’t hear of it and sets out to save The Tipsy Reindeer. She and Zach choose to run a competition tied to each of the 12 Days of Christmas, hoping to reclaim the largest share of customers within those 12 days. In return, if Claire wins, Zach will put in good words with some of his contacts to locate a buyer. If he wins, Claire will need to entertain Algorithm’s offer. Their rivalry gradually develops into a romance as they reconsider their plans for the future.

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

Who stars in ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’?

• Tamera Mowry-Housley (Claire)

• Kristoffer Polaha (Zach)

• Jennifer Robertson (Jenna)

As noted above, Mowry-Housley will play the lead role of Claire, who returns from Manhattan to run her uncle’s Christmas bar. She will be most familiar to many as one of the twin sisters in the long-running comedy ‘Sister, Sister.’ More recently, she’s featured in the Hallmark Channel original ‘Tidings for the Season’ and the Haunted Harmony Mystery series of movies.

Polaha will portray the man running Algorithm and become the love interest of our heroine. He’s previously featured in ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ and ‘Missing the Boat’. In this film, he’ll be pitted against Claire to retain control of The Tipsy Reindeer.

Finally, we have Robertson, who will feature as the third named member of the main cast, playing Jenna. She played Jocelyn in the hit Showtime series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and has since landed a recurring role as Ellen in the recent Netflix drama ‘Ginny & Georgia’.

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

Where and how to watch ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’?

The film made its debut on Hallmark Channel on November 15, at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT). It’s available to stream on Hallmark+ as of November 16. For anyone who may have fallen behind, a number of repeats are due across the remainder of the month. Specifically, on Monday, November 16, at 6 pm ET/PT; Saturday, November 21, at 10 pm ET/PT; and Thursday, November 26, at 6 pm ET/PT. There will also be further broadcasts on December 13, December 19, and December 25.

Those not subscribed to a conventional pay-TV package can view the channel via one of several digital live TV options: Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo. Please note that these platforms may differ in terms of required subscription levels, free trial offers, and inclusion of the Hallmark channel.