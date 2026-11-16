MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ cast, plot and where to watch the new Christmas movie

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha reunite for Hallmark’s latest holiday romance
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Cover Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)
A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Cover Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

In ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha reunite for a Christmas movie centered around a failing holiday bar, a business rivalry, and a 12 Days of Christmas challenge. The movie debuted on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 15, during the network’s yearly Countdown to Christmas lineup. Jennifer Robertson also appears in the cast, and the plot follows a business advisor from New York who inherits her late uncle’s Christmas-themed bar. 

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

What is ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ about?

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ follows Claire Bennett (Tamera), a Manhattan resident who earns her living as a business advisor. One day she discovers that she has inherited her Uncle Lou’s Christmas bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, located somewhere in Upstate NY. Upon arriving in town, she finds that the business is deeply in the red. Uncle Lou had always been generous to everyone around him, but a trendy new bar called Algorithm has opened in town and is quickly pulling away his customers. Claire hopes to turn things around in time for Christmas and secure a buyer that will honor Uncle Lou’s wishes for the bar. 

However, when she meets Zach (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the key figures behind Algorithm, he tells her he’d like to buy the building and grow his bar. Claire won’t hear of it and sets out to save The Tipsy Reindeer. She and Zach choose to run a competition tied to each of the 12 Days of Christmas, hoping to reclaim the largest share of customers within those 12 days. In return, if Claire wins, Zach will put in good words with some of his contacts to locate a buyer. If he wins, Claire will need to entertain Algorithm’s offer. Their rivalry gradually develops into a romance as they reconsider their plans for the future. 

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

Who stars in ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’?

• Tamera Mowry-Housley (Claire)  

• Kristoffer Polaha (Zach)  

• Jennifer Robertson (Jenna) 

As noted above, Mowry-Housley will play the lead role of Claire, who returns from Manhattan to run her uncle’s Christmas bar. She will be most familiar to many as one of the twin sisters in the long-running comedy ‘Sister, Sister.’ More recently, she’s featured in the Hallmark Channel original ‘Tidings for the Season’ and the Haunted Harmony Mystery series of movies. 

Polaha will portray the man running Algorithm and become the love interest of our heroine. He’s previously featured in ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ and ‘Missing the Boat’. In this film, he’ll be pitted against Claire to retain control of The Tipsy Reindeer.

Finally, we have Robertson, who will feature as the third named member of the main cast, playing Jenna. She played Jocelyn in the hit Showtime series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and has since landed a recurring role as Ellen in the recent Netflix drama ‘Ginny & Georgia’. 

A still from ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ (Image Source: hallmarkchannel.com)

Where and how to watch ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’?

The film made its debut on Hallmark Channel on November 15, at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT). It’s available to stream on Hallmark+ as of November 16. For anyone who may have fallen behind, a number of repeats are due across the remainder of the month. Specifically, on Monday, November 16, at 6 pm ET/PT; Saturday, November 21, at 10 pm ET/PT; and Thursday, November 26, at 6 pm ET/PT. There will also be further broadcasts on December 13, December 19, and December 25.

Those not subscribed to a conventional pay-TV package can view the channel via one of several digital live TV options: Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo. Please note that these platforms may differ in terms of required subscription levels, free trial offers, and inclusion of the Hallmark channel. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

New James Bond is finally announced and it’s Robert Pattinson
MOVIES

New James Bond is finally announced and it’s Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has emerged as a major contender to play James Bond, following reported screen tests with director Denis Villeneuve.
2026-11-16T15:15:31.000Z
‘Harry Potter’ fans, all 8 movies are leaving Peacock but here's where you can watch them next
MOVIES

‘Harry Potter’ fans, all 8 movies are leaving Peacock but here's where you can watch them next

The streaming exit comes weeks before HBO's new ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation arrives on Christmas Day
2026-11-16T08:08:46.000Z
Is ‘Man of Tomorrow’ canceled? James Gunn addresses rumors after DC Studios shake-up
MOVIES

Is ‘Man of Tomorrow’ canceled? James Gunn addresses rumors after DC Studios shake-up

James Gunn responds to studio interference rumors surrounding ‘Man of Tomorrow’ following his departure from DC Studios’ leadership.
2026-11-14T17:38:38.000Z
Margot Robbie takes on new A24 project from ‘The Drama’ director
BARBIE (2023)

Margot Robbie takes on new A24 project from ‘The Drama’ director

Margot Robbie is set to star in ‘The Week of Pain,’ a new film from A24 and ‘The Drama’ director Kristoffer Borgli.
2026-11-14T02:51:29.000Z
‘Kindergarten Cop’ child star Christian Cousins dies at 43 as brother reveals he ‘was very sick’
MOVIES

‘Kindergarten Cop’ child star Christian Cousins dies at 43 as brother reveals he ‘was very sick’

Christian Cousins' brother pays tribute to the former child star, who appeared in 'Kindergarten Cop' alongside his twin brother Joey
2026-11-13T17:23:35.000Z
‘Friday the 13th’ gets its first theatrical sequel in nearly 20 years with a franchise veteran returning
MOVIES

‘Friday the 13th’ gets its first theatrical sequel in nearly 20 years with a franchise veteran returning

Jason Voorhees is returning to the big screen with franchise veteran Steve Miner stepping behind the camera
2026-11-13T13:00:02.000Z
Does ‘Ebenezer’ have a post-credit scene? What Johnny Depp fans should know before leaving theaters
MOVIES

Does ‘Ebenezer’ have a post-credit scene? What Johnny Depp fans should know before leaving theaters

Johnny Depp brings a darker, horror-inspired take on Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas classic to the big screen.
2026-11-13T09:02:22.000Z
Pixar’s ‘Gatto’ gets new trailer as Sherry Cola, John Turturro and more join voice cast
THE VOICE

Pixar’s ‘Gatto’ gets new trailer as Sherry Cola, John Turturro and more join voice cast

The trailer introduces Nero, a cat navigating the feline-run underworld of Venice
2026-11-13T04:23:14.000Z
Will Deadpool be in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Ryan Reynolds fuels speculation with latest response
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (2024)

Will Deadpool be in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Ryan Reynolds fuels speculation with latest response

Ryan Reynolds used a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ clip to respond to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ rumors
2026-11-13T03:38:59.000Z
Kaylee Hottle’s sister takes over her final film role after ‘Godzilla’ star’s tragic death at 18
MOVIES

Kaylee Hottle’s sister takes over her final film role after ‘Godzilla’ star’s tragic death at 18

The upcoming film 'What Doesn’t Kill Us' will move forward with a personal tribute to the late 'Godzilla' actress.
2026-11-12T20:18:37.000Z