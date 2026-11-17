Taraji P. Henson’s new Netflix movie based on a heartwarming true story sets release date

The film follows a Chicago baker whose dream of owning a business eventually leads to an unexpected reunion

Sometimes, a simple visit to a neighbourhood bakery can lead to an extraordinary discovery. Taraji P. Henson is set to bring one such real-life story to Netflix with 'Give Me Some Sugah', a film about a Chicago baker whose lifelong dream of owning a business eventually leads to an unexpected reunion with her long-lost son. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer, and the film is set to premiere on December 16. Directed by Tasha Smith and written by Randy Brown, the film is produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry.

Henson plays Lenore Lindsey, a woman who spends three decades pursuing her dream of opening a bakery despite repeated setbacks. The story takes an unexpected turn through one of her regular customers. In 2024, Vamarr Hunter discovered at the age of 35 that he had been adopted. After undergoing genetic testing, he learned that Lenore, the owner of the bakery he had frequented for years, was actually his biological mother.

A still from 'Give Me Some Sugah' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Henson said Lenore's determination was the biggest reason she connected with the project. The actress was particularly moved by how the baker refused to abandon her ambition, even when circumstances repeatedly worked against her. "What resonated with me most was Lenore’s resilience and her unwavering belief in herself, even when the world gave her every reason to give up," Henson told PEOPLE. She also wanted the film to capture the emotional cost of building something from nothing rather than presenting an overly simplified success story.

The greatest miracles are baked with love. Taraji P. Henson, stars in GIVE ME SOME SUGAH. Based on the incredible true story. Premiering December 16. https://t.co/GeztogNALC — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2026

"I wanted people to feel everything that came with that journey - the disappointment, the sacrifices, the moments of doubt, but also the faith, the courage, and the determination that kept her going," she explained. Henson hopes audiences leave the film with the belief that personal ambitions do not have an expiration date. She wants Lenore's journey to encourage people to trust their own timing and reconsider dreams they may have given up on. The supporting cast includes Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott (aka Joey Bada$$), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby, Alexis Louder, Semaj Prather, Arischa Conner, Angela Davis and Caroline Avery Granger. Smith also appears in the film.

The real-life Lenore Lindsey has also shared her reaction to seeing her experiences brought to the screen. She described the process as deeply personal, saying the filmmakers captured much of what she went through. "When I learned Taraji would be me, all I thought was, 'Wow, a big star staging such a small life,'" Lindsey told PEOPLE. She added that the story reminded her how something seemingly small can eventually have a much greater impact.