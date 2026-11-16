‘Project Hail Mary’, ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘Widows Bay’ and more receive Grammy 2027 nominations

The 2027 Grammy nominations recognize movie scores, TV soundtracks and original songs, with ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Wicked: For Good’ also earning nods.

The 2027 Grammys are switching channels and returning to ABC for the first time since 1972. Film and TV fans have plenty to follow before the ceremony airs. The Recording Academy announced its nominations on November 16, with RAYE leading the list with 11 nominations this year. Alongside recording stars are the composers, songwriters and performers behind some familiar movies and shows.

‘Widow’s Bay’ is the only TV series nominated for best score soundtrack for visual media, adding to its 13-win Emmy run. Composer David Fleming is up against Daniel Pemberton for ‘Project Hail Mary’ and Jonny Greenwood for ‘One Battle After Another’. Ludwig Göransson takes the other two spots with ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’. The category honors music composed for films and television.

Katie Dippold and cast/crew accept the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Chloe Kern)

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is in a different race: best compilation soundtrack for visual media. That award recognizes collections of songs. Its fellow nominees include the various-artists soundtracks for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 and ‘Wicked: For Good’. Charli xcx’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ complete the lineup.

Several titles turn up again in best song written for visual media, which honors songwriters. Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are nominated for ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ from ‘Toy Story 5’. Charli xcx and John Cale are up for ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’. Andrew Bird’s ‘Need Someone’, from ‘The Pitt’, and Stephen Schwartz’s ‘No Place Like Home’, from ‘Wicked: For Good’, also appear.

The fifth nominee is ‘RUNWAY’, Lady Gaga and Doechii’s collaboration for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’. Its songwriting credits also go to Cirkut, Doechii, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt. That track also competes for best pop duo/group performance. Elsewhere, Swift and Antonoff’s ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ is up for song of the year. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s ‘For Good’, from ‘Wicked: For Good’, is nominated for best traditional pop vocal performance.

Music documentaries and concert films are recognized in best music film. The nominees include Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live’. Paul McCartney’s ‘Man on the Run’ joins Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’. ‘Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story’ completes the list, with Ally Pankiw, Dan Levy and Christina Piovesan credited.

The 69th Grammy Awards take place on February 7, 2027, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Eligible recordings were released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The Recording Academy’s voting members will choose the winners during final voting from December 10 through January 7.