‘Ghosts’ set to welcome ‘Survivor’ winner in its 100th episode

‘Ghosts’ Season 6 will premiere sometime in early 2027 on CBS

'Survivor' fan favorite Parvati Shallow is set to make her presence felt in another realm. The team behind the hit CBS comedy 'Ghosts' announced at its New York Comic-Con (NYCC) panel that she will guest star in the show's 100th episode. She will play Raquel, the host of a reality show called 'It's Getting Hot in Here.' The spirits love the show and will surely be in for a treat when Raquel arrives at the Woodstone Manor for some reason, according to TV Insider. Shallow is a CBS veteran. Her previous appearances on the network include 'Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13)' in 2006, 'Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16)' in 2008, which she ended up winning, 'Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)' in 2010, where she was the 2nd runner-up, and 'Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40) in 2020, where she made jury. The 'Ghosts' stint will be the latest addition to her list.

Parvati Shallow attends the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

Shallow shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "The secret's out! I am joining the cast of 'Ghosts' for their 100th episode." The 'Ghosts' panel at NYCC comprised stars Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler, alongside showrunner Joe Wiseman. Wisocky shared that she and the team connected with Shallow through promos. "I was a huge 'Survivor' fan and I kind of pretty much goaded all the rest of everybody else into doing these Survivor promos last year… Anyway, I was thrilled to get to meet her, and she did not disappoint, and I think she had a lot of fun," the actress explained. The collaboration probably paved the way for the guest appearance.

A still of Hetty and Jay from 'Ghosts' — (Image Source: CBS)

Matt Walsh will also appear in the special episode as villainous Elias Woodstone, Hetty's husband. During his last appearance, Elias fooled Jay into selling his soul. Pete decided to accompany Jay. Ultimately, the crisis was averted when Carol sacrificed herself and moved on from purgatory life. The landmark episode will air sometime in 2027, but the exact date is unknown. Other revelations from the panel include a Hangover-inspired episode titled 'Woodstone,' which will focus on Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Kyle (Ben Feldman), and Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) trying to figure out what happened last night. The team also mentioned that Flower's (Carrasco) history will shock the other ghosts. Also, Nancy's (Betsy Sodaro) identity as the lost princess of Beford may make other ghosts jealous, according to the panel. The comedy premieres midseason on CBS, though it will air a Halloween special on Thursday, October 29, and a Christmas special on Thursday, December 10, at 9/8c.