How did Jonah’s wife and daughter die? ‘Nocturne’ Episode 6 uncovers chilling secret

Episode 6 reveals what happened to Jonah’s wife and daughter, ending with a devastating twist

Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne’ explores some darker themes in Episode 6, titled ‘Only Connect.’ The series shows how Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) became the brooding loner we learned about in the series’ first episode. Three years earlier, Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham) was declared mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity for his crimes and was sent to Riverside. When officers hauled him away, he taunted Jonah, claiming he wished he had met his wife and daughter. This suggested that he looked forward to killing them.

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Already having lost his deceased partner’s wife, Rebecca Mendel, to a disappearance whilst Jurek was locked up, Jonah is gripped with fear. He therefore asks his wife Summer (Lily Rabe) and their young child Lumi to leave Fairhaven so he can investigate methods Jurek may be using to communicate from prison. Sadly, two weeks later we jump to a heart-wrenching funeral: Summer and Lumi apparently died in a car accident. Now, this agonizing reveal gives double guilt to Jonah. Paperwork suggests that Summer and Lumi’s deaths were indeed due to a car accident. However, Jonah feels responsible for causing them to leave in such a hurry.

As Decider explains in its review of the episode, there are questionable circumstances surrounding their demise. This becomes more suspicious when Jonah, guided by present-day breadcrumbs from Jurek, searches for the body of missing teenager Felicia Frost around a nearby burial site called Perry Peak. He instead discovers Rebecca Mendel’s dead body. Forensic analysis subsequently changes the game dramatically. Turns out, Rebecca was buried alive but was able to break free. She was then hit with a heavy object on her head and reburied. This strongly suggests Jurek has had external help. Consequently, Summer and Lumi’s car accident does not appear to have been so random after all, and Jonah cannot afford to rule this theory out.

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Almost immediately, Jonah uses his newly intensified sense of loss to locate Jurek’s missing nurse, Sally Gifford (Kersti Bryan). But just as he is doing it, the episode shocks viewers with a twist that fundamentally changes the show. Jonah secures a search warrant to access her husband’s medication history information. He then goes to St. Stephen’s Church where he and FBI Special Agent Alexandra Quinn (Poorna Jagannathan) scour its dimly lit interiors for clues. Soon, Quinn’s torch gives out, and she opens a closet door to find Sally’s little daughter, Ruth, who is cowering in fear. This discovery causes Sally, convinced that someone is stalking her family, to fire a shotgun at point-blank range. In an interview with TV Insider, Jagannathan stated that Quinn’s death in Jonah’s arms is final.

With Quinn’s death, Jonah has irreversibly lost another key colleague from within the FBI at a time when the probe is becoming increasingly dangerous. Now Sally is known to be alive and has personal insight into what so badly frightened her; her information may prove vital in identifying Jurek’s external associate. Alongside Sally’s story and Ida Frost’s ongoing quest for Felicia, Jonah must also grapple with the disturbing notion that Summer and Lumi’s death may not have been accidental. ‘Nocturne’ Episode 7, titled ‘Grey Skies,’ is set to air on December 4 on Apple TV.