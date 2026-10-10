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‘Marvel Zombies’ sets Halloween specials for 2027, 2028 and 2029 with three new titles

Marvel Animation is expanding its zombie-infested universe with three new specials, each with a mysterious title that hints at familiar MCU characters
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Marvel Zombies' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from 'Marvel Zombies' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

'Marvel Zombies' is returning with three new Halloween specials for Disney+, scheduled to arrive annually from 2027 through 2029. Marvel Studios announced the plans on October 8, revealing each installment's title but keeping its storyline and release date under wraps. The upcoming specials will expand the animated franchise set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) devastated by a zombie outbreak. Marvel Animation has announced the following titles and planned release years:

'The Winter Soldier': 2027

'The Fist of Khonshu': 2028

'The Last Guardian': 2029

The first title could point toward Bucky Barnes, also known as the 'Winter Soldier'. The second may connect to 'Moon Knight', whose powers are linked to the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. However, Marvel has not confirmed which characters will feature in either special. 'The Last Guardian' offers fewer clues about its potential lead or storyline, leaving its connection to the wider MCU unclear. The studio has not announced exact premiere dates, plot summaries, or voice cast details for any of the three installments.

A still from 'Marvel Zombies'
A still from 'Marvel Zombies' — (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The original 'Marvel Zombies' animated series premiered in 2025 as a four-episode show. It follows familiar MCU heroes as a zombie plague spreads across the world, turning some of its most powerful figures into undead threats. The voice cast included several actors from the live-action Marvel films, including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld and Wyatt Russell.

Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells created the series. Its executive producers included Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Andrews and Wells. The three upcoming specials will continue Marvel's exploration of its animated zombie universe. Further announcements are expected to clarify the stories, characters, and casting as their release years approach.

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