Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ gets disappointing update from Netflix despite promising debut

The comedy spent three weeks on Netflix's Top 10 list, peaking at No. 2 with more than six million views

Netflix has canceled Will Ferrell’s golf comedy ‘The Hawk,’ Deadline said on Wednesday. The 10-episode series was released on July 16. Reportedly, ‘The Hawk’ was among Netflix's most expensive comedy productions. In addition to starring in the show, Ferrell served as a co-creator and executive producer, earning a seven-figure fee per episode.

A still from ‘The Hawk’ (Image Source: Netflix)

According to Netflix’s Top 10 data, during its first week of release, ‘The Hawk’ ranked at No. 3 among English-language TV shows, attracting 4.8 million views. It trailed the week's most popular show ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ In its second week, the comedy climbed to No. 2 with 6.2 million views. However, by its third week, it had dropped to No. 8, attracting 2.3 million views. The show also topped Netflix's US Top 10 list in July.

Netflix initially commissioned the series in May 2024 under the working title 'Golf.' It marked Ferrell's first leading role in a television comedy. He played Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, the 2004 number one golfer, who attempts to make a comeback in the sport. Molly Shannon, Ferrell’s former ‘Saturday Night Live’ co-star, portrayed his swearing ex-wife Stacy. His son Lance was played by Jimmy Tatro. The main cast also included Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Fortune Feimster, Katelyn Tarver, and David Hornsby. Ferrell co-created the show with Chris Henchy and Harper Steele.

A still from ‘The Hawk’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Earlier this month, Steele talked about ‘The Hawk’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ She described it as “short-lived but probably the best show ever.” Notably, her comments came before Netflix announced the cancellation on Wednesday. Steele and Ferrell have been friends since 1995, when she joined 'SNL' as a writer, and he joined the show as a cast member. Steele remained with the program for 13 years and served as co-head writer from 2004 to 2008. The two previously collaborated on Netflix's 2024 release 'Will & Harper,' a road-trip documentary exploring their friendship. Apart from ‘The Hawk,’ Ferrell remains active on Netflix as an executive producer. He is involved with ‘All the Rage,’ ‘Prep,’ and Nikki Glaser’s debut scripted series. Meanwhile, several other Netflix comedies have secured additional seasons. 'Nobody Wants This,' 'The Four Seasons,' and 'A Different World' are all set to return for an additional installment.