Who is Rebecca in ‘Nocturne’? Episode 6 reveals the identity of Jurek Walter’s victim

The latest episode reveals that those assisting Jurek from the outside may be even more dangerous than he is

Episode 6 of ‘Nocturne,’ titled ‘Only Connect,’ concludes the mystery around one of Jurek Walter’s most personal victims. When Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) provides Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) with information about Jurek (Stephen Graham)’s connection to Hopewell River Gorge, the ex-cop explores a shallow grave in Perry Peak and makes a shocking discovery – the body of Rebecca Mendel. This proves that Rebecca, who disappeared several years ago, had been kidnapped and murdered as part of Jurek’s horrific plan.

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Rebecca was married to Jonah’s former police partner, Sam Mendel (Gabe Fazio). During an interrogation, Jurek provoked Sam by mentioning Rebecca. At the time of Rebecca’s disappearance, Jurek was detained and awaiting an immigration hearing, leaving investigators without solid evidence linking him to her kidnapping. Consequently, this case eventually went cold. Overwhelmed by the loss, Sam later took his own life. Jonah believed that Jurek had arranged Rebecca’s kidnapping while incarcerated and that someone outside the prison had carried it out on his behalf. Fearing for their safety, Jonah advised his wife, Summer (Lily Rabe), and their daughter, Lumi, to leave Fairhaven. It was later reported that both of them died in a car accident.

Earlier in the season, viewers received clues about Rebecca’s fate when the kidnapped teenager Michael Frost was rescued. While recovering in the hospital, Michael told Jonah about a kind woman named “Becky” who was held captive with him and his missing sister, Felicia. Michael mentioned that Becky had a problem with her eye and explained that their captor eventually took her away because she was protecting the children. Jonah connected the dots, realizing that Rebecca was born with an eye condition and that both the Frost children and his deceased colleague’s wife had fallen victim to the same kidnapper.

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

The discovery at Perry Peak in ‘Nocturne’ Episode 6 suggests that Jurek Walter had outside help carrying out his plans. Rebecca was buried alive in a grave in Jurek's signature method. Remarkably, she survived inside the grave for three weeks and eventually managed to escape. However, she was then killed with a heavy object to the head and then buried again. As Special Agent Alexandra Quinn (Poorna Jagannathan) bleakly notes at the site of Rebecca’s murder, those assisting Jurek from the outside may be even more depraved than he is. Episode 7 of ‘Nocturne,’ titled ‘Grey Skies,’ will air on Apple TV on Friday, December 4, 2026.