NYCC 2026: Blumhouse drops horror slate for 2027, from ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’ to ‘Paranormal Activity’

Blumhouse unveiled its full 2027 slate at New York Comic Con with new trailers and director announcements for horror franchises

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster were at New York Comic Con on Friday night for BlumFest 2026, where James Wan, Mike Flanagan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Harbour, Kristen Bell, LaKeith Stanfield, and Curry Barker took part in a packed panel. ‘Obsession,’ which is one of the year’s highest-grossing horror films, is a Blumhouse production that made roughly $519 million worldwide on a budget of less than $1 million.

(L-R) Jason Blum, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Mike Flanagan speak at BlumFest 2026 during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 09, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Craig Barritt)

A look at what’s next for the two studios, including trailers and casting updates for the films and television series currently in development, was presented during the two-hour panel. Here are the film and television updates, ordered by when they will be released.

NYCC 2026: Full list of announcements by Blumhouse

1. ‘River’ (January 15, 2027): A thriller directed by Joshua Giuliano and starring Jessica Rothe and Jane Levy. The movie was filmed on location over 22 days, 14 of which were spent on the water.

2. ‘The Revenge of La Llorona’ (February 26, 2027): A supernatural horror film written by Sean Tretta and directed by Santiago Menghini that follows the vengeful ghost of La Llorona, who haunts a dysfunctional family.

3. ‘The Exorcist: Martyrs’ (March 12, 2027): Directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Scarlett Johansson as an NYPD detective named Julie Miller and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The first trailer premiered at the panel.

4. ‘Anything But Ghosts’ (May 7, 2027): A horror film starring Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson as ghost hunters who encounter a real ghost on their latest job.

5. ‘Paranormal Activity’ (May 21, 2027): The next installment in the found-footage horror series, directed by Ian Tuason, was revealed, along with its release date.

6. ‘Molepeople’ (August 27, 2027): A subterranean horror film directed by Rob Savage and starring LaKeith Stanfield and Ben Mendelsohn as a man who unearths a secret society underneath New York City.

(L-R) Jason Blum, Curry Barker, and Cooper Tomlinson speak at BlumFest 2026 during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 09, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Craig Barritt)

7. ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Reboot (September 24, 2027): Dylan Clark is set to direct the new iteration of the found-footage horror series, while the original filmmakers, Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, are executive producers.

8. ‘Sleepover’ (October 8, 2027): A horror film directed by Jacob Chase, billed as a “quintessential sleepover nightmare.” More information was not released.

9. ‘Seasons’ (November 12, 2027): Supernatural horror film directed by Drew Hancock (‘Companion’) and based on the Reddit short story ‘Old Country’ by Matt and Harrison Query. It will be a TV series.

10. ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ (release date TBA): Craig Zobel was hired to direct the live-action adaptation of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s horror comic series. The film is set to begin shooting in 2027.

11. ‘Amanda the Adventurer’ (release date TBA): Blumhouse announced that it had acquired the indie horror game for a feature-film adaptation, in conjunction with its partnership with game creator Matthew Patrick, better known as MatPat. A teaser was released, but a writer and director have yet to be hired.

12. Heidi Wong Horror Project (release date TBA): The horror creator announced a writing-and-directing project with Blumhouse inspired by Eastern mythologies and folklore. The project is a short film.

​​Meanwhile, representatives from the company also unveiled new comic book series and video game projects, including comic book versions of ‘The Purge,’ ‘M3GAN,’ and ‘Happy Death Day,’ alongside horror video game-related announcements.