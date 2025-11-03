Ryan Reynolds set to play "original villainous role" in live-action adaptation of 'Eloise'

The film will be directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds will share screenspace with newcomer Mae Schenk. The 'Deadpool' star will star alongside Schenk in the live-action 'Eloise', based on the classic children's book about a young girl who lives on the top of the iconic New York City landmark. It will be Schenk vs Reynolds with the latter set to play the "villainous character' in the upcoming Netflix family drama.

At the time of writing, the official logline has not been revealed, although reports suggest that the film has been in development since 2020. The streamer has been described as a "wholly original adventure" penned by Kay Thompson. The film will be directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino ('Gilmore Girls') and is being it alongside Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

"Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” said Hannah Minghella, Netflix’s head of feature animation and family film, per Variety. "It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film."

Maximum Effort’s co-president of production, Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau also shared their thoughts on Schenk as Eloise. "When Amy introduced us to Mae Schenk, we knew instantly she was Eloise,” they said. "She’s got the spark, the wit, and just the right amount of mischief. We’re so excited to introduce her to the world with our friends at MRC and Netflix."

"We’ve been working with the Thompson Estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere," MRC Film co-president Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler added. "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy, and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world." It's worth noting that 'Eloise' has already featured on TV, including 'Eloise at Christmastime' and 'Eloise at the Plaza' in 2003. An animated series, 'Me, Eloise', was on Starz Kids in 2006.

