Where was ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 filmed? Netflix series takes Eddie and Susie to Italy

Eddie and Susie’s empire expands into a real Wiltshire cathedral this season

Halstead Manor has long been the centerpiece of ‘The Gentlemen.’ It is a decaying aristocratic home that the series’ second season reveals to be located above a subterranean cannabis farm. While Season 2 keeps Halstead as its focal point, Guy Ritchie’s crime caper ventures far beyond the English countryside this time around, heading to the lakeshore of an Italian region and giving fans plenty of new places to research and explore. This time, Halstead Manor’s exterior was again filmed at Badminton House in Gloucestershire, the Grade-I listed historic home of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, which has doubled as the series’ English aristocracy since Season 1. Interior shots were again done at Stoke Court in Stoke Poges.

Eddie Horniman and Bella in ‘The Gentlemen’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Matt Towers)

It’s a 15th-century manor house formerly used to film the lavish interiors of Halstead. One of the more noteworthy new locations in England is Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire - an Early English Gothic masterpiece of a cathedral, completed in 1320, which is home to the best-preserved original Magna Carta. Wiltshire keeps coming up for a reason. Ashcombe House, a Georgian manor set on a 1,000-acre estate in Cranborne Chase, just outside Salisbury, has been owned by Ritchie since 2001, when he and his then-wife Madonna purchased the property. The estate was previously owned by photographer Cecil Beaton, as noted by Wikipedia. Its proximity to Salisbury Cathedral is another factor that could have influenced Ritchie’s decision as the setting for the regional shoot. Other English locations included Swakeleys House, an Ickenham-based 17th-century Jacobean mansion that once hosted the diarist Samuel Pepys, as well as White Waltham Airfield.

A still from 'The Gentleman' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

However, the majority of the filming took place abroad. The production crew spent several weeks in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, filming near Lake Maggiore. Theo James was seen in the area in early June 2025, as noted by What’s on Netflix. The Italian locations predominantly featured Verbania, a city on the shores of Lake Maggiore, and the surrounding Pallanza and Intra districts, and Stresa, a town near the Swiss border. The series filmed exterior shots in Piazza Garibaldi, the Belle Époque Grand Hotel Majestic, and Via Vittorio Veneto, as reported by MovieWalks. A temporary pier was constructed in front of the neoclassical Villa Rusconi Clerici for scenes which featured a Riva motorboat. The Grand Hotel Majestic was the residence of the cast and crew during the Italian part of the production, as noted by Italian website Novara Today.

Gabrielle, Susie Glass, and Jack Glass in ‘The Gentlemen’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Matt Towers)

Verbania’s mayor Giandomenico Albertella expressed delight at the attention, noting that the city and the lake were chosen as filming locations for the new series, as reported by VCONews. Ritchie himself commented on the significance of the decision, explaining that the new season tells the story of Eddie and Susie’s business expanding from the fields of England to the Italian lakes. ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 premiered today, September 3, exclusively on Netflix.