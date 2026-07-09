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‘MobLand’ Season 2 sets release date as first teaser shows Tom Hardy ‘under a lot of pressure’

Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza as the Harrigans prepare for another fight in ‘MobLand’ Season 2.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

‘MobLand’ Season 2 has locked its return date, and the first teaser makes it clear that Harry Da Souza is not getting a quiet comeback. Deadline reported that the crime drama will launch globally on Paramount+ on Friday, September 18. The new teaser brings Tom Hardy back as Harry, the fixer caught between the Harrigan family’s internal cracks and the rivals circling their north London crime empire. It also brings Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren back into the center of the action as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, whose family appears ready to fight its way out of another crisis.

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Emmett J Scanlan as Paul, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Jack Archer as Fergus in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Emmett J Scanlan as Paul, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Jack Archer as Fergus in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The teaser also shows the Harrigans pushing forward after the events of Season 1, with Conrad and Maeve walking into danger rather than backing away. In one scene, Conrad fires at rivals while shouting, “We are the Harrigans!” before adding, “Don’t know the name? Then Google us.” The trailer also uses The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter,’ giving the footage a faster rhythm as the family’s power struggle returns to the streets. Harry, meanwhile, tells someone, “This hasn’t exactly been a wonderful 24 hours for me, yeah? I’m under a lot of pressure.”

The official setup for Season 2 places the Harrigans on the edge of a family civil war. The family is trying to show a united front, but rising rivals are threatening what is left of their criminal empire. Harry must keep working as the family’s street-smart fixer while the people around him become harder to control. The new season’s description also makes it clear that violence will spread through the Harrigans’ personal and criminal lives, with loyalty becoming harder to trust.

Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)
Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)

Season 1 ended with several open threads that make Harry’s return more complicated. Maeve and Conrad were behind bars by the end of the finale, the Harrigan family rat had been exposed, and Harry was stabbed by his wife, Jan, played by Joanne Froggatt. The new season will consist of 10 episodes, continuing the fallout from those final moments. The teaser shows that Maeve and Conrad are out of prison again, while Harry appears to be back in the middle of the family’s most dangerous problems.

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The cast for ‘MobLand’ Season 2 includes Hardy, Brosnan, Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. Johnny Flynn, who plays Beast, and Ophelia Lovibond, who plays Minx, will also be series regulars in Season 2. The show is produced by executive producer Guy Ritchie, creator and writer Ronan Bennett, writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and Paramount Television Studios. Hardy is also among the series' executive producers.

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The new teaser also arrives after a period of off-screen uncertainty around the show’s future. Deadline previously reported that Hardy and writer-showrunner Jez Butterworth had clashed, raising questions about whether Hardy would continue beyond Season 2. The outlet later reported that the issues had been resolved, with Ritchie among those who helped smooth things over. Despite that uncertainty, Hardy’s future with the series now appears secure. He has already been confirmed to return for ‘MobLand’ Season 3, signaling Paramount+’s long-term plans for the crime drama and keeping the door open for Harry to remain at the center of the story if the series continues.

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The announcement keeps the momentum going for 'MobLand' after the first season became Paramount+'s second-biggest original series launch behind 'Landman.' That early response makes the Season 2 date more important for Paramount+, especially with Hardy, Brosnan, Mirren, and Ritchie still attached to the crime drama. Season 1 of ‘MobLand’ is available to stream on Paramount+.

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