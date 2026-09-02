Danny Boyle's Netflix thriller starring 'Sinners' star sets release date

Danny Boyle’s 'Ink' starring a Guy Pierce reveals its first teaser trailer that tells the story of the rise of Britain's The Sun newspaper.

Danny Boyle's upcoming thriller ‘Ink’ has set its release date, with Jack O'Connell leading the film after starring in 'Sinners.' Netflix will release ‘Ink’ in US cinemas on December 11, 2026. The film will then arrive on Netflix and in UK cinemas on January 8, 2027. Boyle directed the film from a screenplay by James Graham, who adapted the story from his Tony-nominated play of the same name.

‘Ink’ follows the early rise of The Sun newspaper under owner Rupert Murdoch and editor Larry Lamb. The story focuses on the people who helped turn the paper into Britain's best-selling tabloid. Jack O'Connell plays Larry Lamb, the editor who helped shape The Sun's aggressive new style.

Guy Pearce plays Rupert Murdoch, who acquired the newspaper and placed Lamb in charge. Claire Foy stars as Jules Davies, a fictional reporter created from several real journalists who worked at the paper during that period.

Christopher Fulford as Frank Nicklin in a still from 'Ink' — (Image Source: YouTube | Studiocanal)

The first trailer shows Boyle using fast cuts, striking camera movements, and stylized visuals. The footage captures the frantic energy surrounding the newspaper's transformation, as the film's story centers on a group of ambitious figures seeking to create a new kind of newspaper.

Their approach would ultimately change the face of British news. ‘Ink’ opens the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where it will receive its world premiere. The festival screening gives Boyle's latest film an early showcase before its theatrical run.

Boyle returns to the subject of British history after directing ‘28 Years Later.’ His recent screen work includes the 2025 zombie sequel and the 2022 miniseries ‘Pistol.’ The director previously worked with producer Tessa Ross on ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ Ross produces ‘Ink’ alongside Michael Ellenberg and Boyle. Tracey Seaward joins them as another producer. James Graham’s recent credits include ‘Dear England,’ ‘Brian,’ and ‘Maggie and Sherwood.’

Jack O'Connell as Larry Lamb in a still from 'Ink' — (Image Source: YouTube | Studiocanal)

The production also brings together several crew members from ‘28 Years Later.’ Gareth Pugh handles production design, Carson McColl works on costume design, and Gail Stevens and Rebecca Farhall oversee casting. Alwin H. Kuchler serves as director of photography.

Fin Oates edits the film, and Daniel Pemberton provides the music. Studiocanal fully financed ‘Ink’ and will handle theatrical distribution across several territories. Its release plans cover Italy, the UK, France, Germany, Poland, the Benelux, Australia, and New Zealand.

With O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Foy leading the cast, ‘Ink’ brings a major British media story to the big screen. Boyle's direction gives the material a fast and stylized treatment that matches the chaotic world inside The Sun's newsroom.