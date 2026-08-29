‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state

‘The Whisper Man’ was shot in twenty-two cities and towns across seven counties

Netflix has recently released 'The Whisper Man.' Based on the novel of the same name by Alex North, it follows a father and son who team up to solve an abduction mystery. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Adam Scott and is already making waves both on the streamer and the internet. The filming for the series was done exclusively in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. The choice is not surprising, as the movie is set in the northeastern United States. However, it was a major change from the book, which was set in the United Kingdom, but North did not seem to mind. "When I write everything I write, I don't really think about it being set anywhere in particular," North shared with TUDUM. "I'm far more interested in just the characters and the relationship between the characters. It's a book about fathers and sons, so you hope that that's fairly universal in some of the themes and the ideas that it touches upon."

Still of Tom and Jake in 'The Whisper Man' (Image Source: Netflix)

The show apparently used twenty-two cities and towns across seven counties for filming. Union, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Middlesex, Westfield, and Somerset were some places put on camera. During the spring break of 2025, the cast and crew were spotted filming at Wilson School in Westfield, according to Tap into Westfield. The location became 'Rose Terrace Elementary School' in the movie. Mayor Shelley Brindle had announced before the filming schedule that cameras would roll at the location. She warned the citizens that traffic could be disrupted due to filming. Director James Ashcroft and Adam Scott were spotted at the location, which began speculation that 'The Whisper Man' was being shot there.

Still of Amanda in 'The Whisper Man' (Image Source: Netflix)

According to 4Filming, the schedule ran from April 7 to June 4, 2025. Filming apparently kick-started at Quaker Friends Meeting House in the Green Brook/Garwood area. Much of the early schedule was hosted in and around Plainfield, also known as the "Queen City." Cameras were spotted rolling in the Downtown Entertainment District and the Van Wyck Brooks Historic District. Movie Walks claimed that, per government announcements, filming took place on April 4, April 29, May 9, and May 12 to 16 at these locations. Production apparently moved to Montclair during May. The crew was apparently spotted at a historic building at 60 South Fullerton Avenue from May 19 to 27.

A still of Cathedral Basilica in 'The Whisper Man' — (Image Source: Netflix)

North Plainfield apparently hosted film crews on April 11 and 12. At one point, Robert De Niro and Adam Scott were captured shooting at a residence in Scotch Plains. Paterson City Hall and many of the older architectural sites were also used as a background in the movie. Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, visible from Branch Brook Park's in Newark, can also be spotted in the movie. 'The Whisper Man' is currently streaming on Netflix.