‘AGT’ judge weds longtime hairstylist partner at historic royal venue after 3-year engagement

Mel B just tied the knot again for the third time and we couldn't be happier for her!

Wedding bells finally rang for beloved 'America’s Got Talent' judge Mel B, making for an emotional moment for her fans. The 'Spice Girl' alum who left the talent reality show in Season 13 after 7 years of association recently grabbed headlines for her epic comeback in Season 20, replacing Heidi Klum. However, it's not only her professional life that is on the rise these days, as the singer recently took a major personal step, and we couldn't be happier for her.

Mel B attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Sirakova)

As per reports, Mel B has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and hairstylist, Rory McPhee, after six years together and three years of engagement, per People. She wore a custom ivory gown by Josephine Scott, with bridal boutique owner Caroline Black describing her as "a dream to work with." A star-studded reception followed at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard, with guests including Emma Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe. Mel B’s three daughters served as her bridesmaids. For the unversed, Scary Spice shares her eldest, Phoenix (26), with first ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar; her second daughter, Angel Iris (18), with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy; and her youngest, Madison (13), with second ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

Interestingly, Mel B was allowed to marry McPhee at the prestigious St. Paul's Cathedral, which is the same venue where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles wed, for a very specific reason. Reportedly, she was honored with the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William in 2022 for her advocacy against domestic violence, which helped her gain permission to get married in the historic Cathedral. Speaking about the honor on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday, May 14, she said, "It's a big deal because when you get married there, not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special."

Notably, just weeks before her wedding, Mel B celebrated her bachelorette by the sea. Wearing a leopard-print bikini, the Spice Girls star made a dramatic entrance by sprinting down a dock and ripping off her long white lace swimsuit cover-up. She was met by 36 of her closest friends, all coordinated in matching leopard-print swimsuits. Together, they performed a high-energy, choreographed dance to Beyoncé’s 'End of Time,' turning the entire moment into a festive tribute full of friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

Fans also celebrated Mel B's new journey and showered the new bride with love and support on her Instagram Post. A fan commented, "This has brought me tears. Your surprise at everyone there. You look so happy x," while another added, "So beautiful!!! The gorgeous bride! The lavish wedding!!! Looks like the memory of a lifetime 😍❤️ I wish you all the best." A fan shared, "Our Yorkshire lass looks like a queen congratulations to you both, you look stunning." Meanwhile another noted, "I’m so happy for you Mel You deserve this happiness."

Reportedly, the couple announced their engagement in October 2022, which featured a romantic proposal during a vacation in Berkshire, where McPhee told her, "I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you." Mel B described the moment as "very romantic," narrating, "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, and a hotel, which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers," per Entertainment Tonight. McPhee previously worked with Mel B on 'The Masked Singer' Australia and had shared photos of their matching hairstyles on Instagram at the time of their engagement.