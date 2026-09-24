Netflix confirms exciting future update for 'The Beast in Me'

Netflix shares a major update on 'The Beast in Me,' the psychological thriller starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

Netflix has renewed ‘The Beast in Me’ for Season 2, extending the thriller beyond its original limited-series run. Claire Danes will return as Aggie Wiggs and will also executive produce the new season. Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle will return as writers and executive producers, with Gordon sharing co-showrunner duties with Pearle. Series creator Gabe Rotter will also return as an executive producer. The renewal follows the show's strong performance on Netflix and its Emmy recognition.

The acclaimed TV creator had previously said the creative team would only continue the series if they found a story that was worthy of the first season. “We always told ourselves we’d only do a second season of ‘The Beast in Me’ if we found a story that was worthy of the first,” Gordon said. “I’m thrilled to say we found it,” he added. Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Jodie Foster are also returning as executive producers. Netflix has begun casting new lead characters for Season 2, but the complete new cast has not yet been announced.

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in a still from 'The Beast in Me' (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix Head of Scripted Series Jinny Howe welcomed the creative team back for another season. “We are thrilled to bring back ‘The Beast in Me’ and to welcome Howard Gordon to the Netflix family with this creative partnership,” Howe said. Netflix has not revealed the Season 2 storyline, but the new season will follow Aggie after the events of Season 1. The first season ended with Nile Sheldon, played by Matthew Rhys, being murdered in prison. Aggie accepted responsibility for her actions and later published her book, ‘The Beast in Me.’

Nile Sheldon had been the prime suspect in the disappearance of his first wife. The co-showrunner had previously discussed the possibility of continuing the story after Season 1. “It was meant to be a limited series,” Gordon told Deadline in 2025. “But whoever is left standing at the end of this is still around, and I think if there’s a story, we’d be up for it,” he said. Netflix has not confirmed which other Season 1 characters will appear in the new episodes.

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in a still from 'The Beast in Me' (Image Source: Netflix)

The series built a large international audience during its first run. ‘The Beast in Me’ reached No. 1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 and entered the top 10 in 88 countries. It recorded 43 million views during its first seven weeks. Season 1 also received nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Danes was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, while Rhys won Lead Actor in the category. Howe pointed to the show's global response and awards recognition when discussing the renewal. “The series captivated global audiences, delivered extraordinary performances led by Claire Danes, and earned Matthew Rhys a historic Emmy win,” Howe said.

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in a still from 'The Beast in Me' (Image Source: Netflix)

Gordon has signed an overall deal with Netflix alongside his return to ‘The Beast in Me.’ Under the deal, Gordon will develop new series exclusively for Netflix through Teakwood Lane Productions. ‘The Beast in Me’ co-creator previously worked with Danes on ‘Homeland.’

He also created and executive produced ‘24.’ The writer thanked Netflix and 20th Television for allowing the creative team to continue the series. “We loved making this show, and our audience seemed to love watching it,” he said.