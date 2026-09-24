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Netflix’s ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 sets release date as Helen’s double life grows more dangerous

As Wallace nears the prime minister’s office, Helen reunites with Sam amid a threat to Mrs. Reed’s position inside the Black Doves.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 54 MINUTES AGO
Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb and Keira Knightley as Helen Webb at a formal event in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb and Keira Knightley as Helen Webb at a formal event in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Helen Webb is heading back into the spy business with a bigger secret to protect. Netflix has released a new trailer for ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 and confirmed when the series will return. Keira Knightley’s character continues to pass government information to the organization that employs her, even as her husband moves closer to the top job in British politics. Her reunion with Sam comes as a ruthless plot threatens Mrs. Reed’s position within the Black Doves.

The six-episode second season premieres on Netflix on November 5. All six hour-long episodes will arrive that day. The date brings Helen and Sam back nearly two years after the first season debuted in December 2024. Season 1 is available to stream now for viewers who want to revisit how their previous mission ended.

Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

The official logline states, "Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever. As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Series 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves.” 

Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

The political stakes have changed for Helen. Wallace, played by Andrew Buchan, is preparing to become prime minister while his wife continues her work for the Black Doves. Her access to political secrets is about to become more valuable to the group. Exposure would also put her family at risk.

Mrs. Reed, played by Sarah Lancashire, faces an effort to weaken her standing among the Black Doves. Helen turns again to Sam, her friend and former assassin, as they investigate what is happening. Ben Whishaw returns as Sam, whose circumstances have changed since the pair last worked together. Their search takes them back to people from their past.

Ben Whishaw as Sam and Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
Ben Whishaw as Sam and Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Ambika Mod joins as Laila, a Black Doves agent assigned to help Helen on a mission, while Babou Ceesay plays an executive within the group named Mr. Conteh. Sam Riley plays Patrick, who approaches Sam on behalf of another organization, and Neve Campbell joins as Cecile Mason. The new cast also includes Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic and Samuel Barnett. Returning performers include Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth.

Joe Barton returns as the show’s creator, writer and executive producer. Julian Farino and Kieron Hawkes direct the new season. Season 1 followed Helen and Sam after the murder of her lover drew them into a conspiracy. Their next mission begins with unfinished business from that investigation.

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