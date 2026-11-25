Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ arrives on digital platforms ahead of its expected Netflix debut

‘The Social Reckoning’ is available to watch at home, but Netflix subscribers will have to wait

‘The Social Reckoning’, a companion piece to 2010’s ‘The Social Network’, arrived in theaters on October 9. Now, viewers who have been waiting to watch the biographical thriller at home finally have their chance. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film became available on digital platforms on November 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Fans can now buy or rent 'The Social Reckoning' through services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, among others. However, prices vary from platform to platform, so viewers may want to compare options before purchasing or renting.

Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in a still from 'The Social Reckoning' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

It is worth noting that the film has not arrived on any subscription-based streaming service yet. That said, it is expected to make its streaming debut on Netflix, thanks to the streamer's output deal with Sony. While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, we can make an educated guess based on the platform’s usual release pattern for Sony movies. For instance, the recent anime film ‘Scarlet’ made its way to Netflix around four months after its theatrical debut. Since ‘The Social Reckoning’ first hit theaters in October, a similar release window would put its Netflix arrival around mid-February 2027. So, subscribers may have to wait a little longer before watching it without an additional rental or purchase fee.

Jeremy Strong in a still from 'The Social Reckoning' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Meanwhile, starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, and Betty Gilpin, ‘The Social Reckoning’ is “inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning we’re seeing play out today.” According to Sony’s official description, “Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.”